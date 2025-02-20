Scottish Government
Demand to repeal the Internal Market Act
Protecting the powers of the Scottish Parliament.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has demanded the repeal of the Internal Market Act and the full restoration to the Scottish Parliament of the powers that were removed by the last UK administration.
In October 2023 the Scottish Parliament called for the Act to be repealed – but that vote was ignored by the previous UK Government.
The current UK Government has now launched a review of the Act but has said it too will not consider repeal.
Ms Forbes said:
“It is baffling that the new UK Government has explicitly ruled out repealing the Internal Market Act before it begins the review process and consultation.
“Neither the scope nor terms of reference of the review acknowledge the longstanding position of the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament to repeal the IMA.
“We still face the prospect of laws passed in this parliament being nullified at the stroke of a pen by the UK Government. The very existence of such a risk diminishes the powers of this parliament.
“This, therefore, is a key test for the new UK Government to show whether it intends to continue to ignore the democratic voice of the Scottish Parliament.
“Yesterday was an opportunity for the Parliament to send a clear message to Westminster that it must change course by repealing the Internal Market Act and that the era of undermining Scottish democracy must come to an end.”
Background
On 25 January the UK Government launched a consultation as part of its statutory review on the Internal Market Act.
In October 2023, MSPs voted to repeal the UK Internal Market Act.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/demand-to-repeal-the-internal-market-act/
