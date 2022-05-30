Dementia advisory panel

Policy to be shaped by people living with dementia.

People living with dementia are being invited to join a new panel to help shape policy and delivery.

The national, independent group will also be open to unpaid carers to be sure that Scottish Government is fully considering the impact of policy and funding decisions on those who experience them first hand.

Work will begin with the development of an application and assessment process, with the expectation that it would be established before the end of the year.

Speaking at the beginning of Dementia Awareness Week, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart said

“The voice of experience is a crucial part of our policy making process, and making sure that it is factored in as early as possible in making important decisions is key to improving services across the country. Only someone living with dementia, their loved ones and carers fully know the complexities and nuances of dealing with it.

“We already have a very active lived experience voice in dementia support and this panel will help to amplify it. Dementia activists across the world us the motto ‘Nothing about us, without us’ and this group will put this into practise.”

Background

Dementia Awareness Week takes place annually in Scotland on the first week of June. This year’s event will run from Monday 30 May to Sunday 5 June and the aim of the week is to raise awareness of dementia and help improve the lives of people with dementia, their families and carers. This year's theme is 'Prevent, Care, Cure' .

To apply to be part of the lived experience panel or for more information, contact dementiapolicy@gov.scot.

The lived experience panel will be in addition to existing groups and networks already working with government.

The Scottish Government will ensure support, such as BSL interpreters, will be available to those requiring it to enable them to participate in the group.