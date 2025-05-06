Dementia hub achieves gold status after £140,000 upgrade

Swansea's Dementia Hwb has been recognised for its exceptional dementia-friendly environment following a £140,000 Welsh Government funded transformation.

Located in Swansea’s Quadrant Shopping Centre, the Hwb is now gold accredited by Stirling University Dementia Services Development Centre.

The Welsh Government's Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) helped create a bespoke dementia-friendly space designed to meet the needs of those affected by dementia.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, who visited the Hwb recently said:

Having a welcoming, purpose-designed space like the Swansea Dementia Hwb makes a real difference to people navigating what can be really challenging circumstances. As we prepare to mark dementia action week this month, it was great to see how our investment has helped create a dementia friendly accessible environment, where hundreds of people can receive vital information and services all in a space specifically designed to meet their needs.

The Hwb has helped more than 7,000 people access information, providing crucial support to people concerned about their memory, those diagnosed with dementia, and their families.

Visitors can also access a range of services including diet and nutrition advice, respite activities, pet therapy sessions and Blue Badge applications.

Julie Samuel, 61, is a carer for her sister-in-law who has early onset dementia.

Speaking about the impact the Hwb has had on her family, Julie recently said:

The Hwb has been marvellous for us. When my sister-in-law got her diagnosis, we didn’t know where to go for information. We walked in one day, and the level of support we’ve had ever since has been great. My sister-in-law was given information on the stages of dementia, and we’ve all had emotional support through counselling and wellbeing breaks like yoga and pottery.

Project Lead of the Dementia Hwb and founder of Dementia Friendly Swansea, Hannah Davies, recently said: