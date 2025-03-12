Democracy’s Weakest Link: Foreign Money and Political Influence

None of these proposals are new – over the past 15 years, numerous reports, research and inquiries have called for key electoral changes, with little success at turning recommendations into reform. However, there are now unmistakable signs of democratic backsliding that should galvanise political will to act. According to the largest and most comprehensive analysis of global democratic trust, public confidence in political institutions is in decline across most democratic countries. Voter turnout, especially among younger generations, continues to fall, raising the real possibility that future elections could lose their legitimacy because the majority of the population opt out. The reasons for voter disengagement are varied and complex. But evidenceincreasingly links the public’s dissatisfaction with democratic processes to perceptions that the funding of political parties, and the buying of political influence, is opaque, undemocratic and corrupt. Politicians who continue to sacrifice long-term democratic stability for short-term gain do so at their, and our, peril.

At the same time, the weaponisation of social media and AI models by foreign actorsmust be confronted head-on. Digital campaign spending should be fully transparent, with platforms required to maintain publicly accessible archives of all paid political content, disclosing both the source of funding and the targeting criteria. Platforms must also be held accountable for identifying and disrupting foreign influence operations, rather than leaving malign actors free to exploit algorithmic loopholes to amplify their narratives. Without such reforms, adversarial states will continue to buy, boost and distort political messaging with near impunity.

Yet legislation alone will never be enough. Regulatory frameworks are notoriously slow to adapt and struggle to keep pace with technological innovation. Democracies must therefore ensure that their citizens are equipped to critically assess the deluge of online information they now face. Digital media literacy initiatives in Finland, the US and Indiahave helped build an increased resilience to disinformation campaigns. Technology itself can also be part of the solution. Properly deployed, AI tools can enhance cyber security, detect deepfakes, improve transparency around political financing, and help regulators monitor electoral wrongdoing in real-time.

Conclusion

The gradual erosion of democratic institutions is rarely marked by dramatic flashpoints or violent coups. More often than not, it is the product of incremental capture – the slow and steady corrosion of public trust, the subtle but persistent rewriting of political narratives, and the quiet normalisation of foreign influence. Yet democracies are not powerless. By acting now to sever the hidden financial pipelines flowing from hostile states into the heart of our political systems and the overt influence accelerated by social media, we can defend our right to open and independent governance. The frog in boiling water always has the chance to save itself, it just chooses inertia over action until it is too late. We must not make the same mistake.