Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Democratising data and analytics for the public sector
Use of data and analytics is fast accelerating. There is repeated recognition of the huge potential this offers the UK public sector to increase efficiencies and enhance citizen services.
Embracing this potential requires fresh thinking, data democratisation and the right tools for the job.
What is data democratisation?
Data democratisation is the process of making digital information accessible to both technical and non-technical users across an organisation.
A key efficiency made possible from data and analytics is faster, more accurate and more relevant decisions in what can be very complex contexts. So it’s no surprise to see data being placed at the core of organisations with an emphasis on its democratisation to capitalise on that.
How CCS can help
Our new Big Data and Analytics (RM6195) agreement supports the public sector in placing data in the driving seat. It will also help reduce the UK data literacy gap, which has occurred as a result of a dramatic rise in demand for data skills as organisations strive to embrace new technology and move towards data-rich environments. Read our blog by category experts to find out how we’re supporting the public sector to improve data use, drive efficiency and improve services.
The agreement’s launch is timely, firmly supporting the government’s need for efficiency and value for money. It also supports the direction set within the National Data Strategy to transform public services through better use of data.
This ‘first of its kind’ agreement offers customers a central route to market for all their data and analytics requirements. By offering a range of buying options and pricing mechanisms, buyers can make choices to suit their organisation’s specific needs. This means you and your procurement colleagues can reduce the time taken to run each procurement, ensuring value for money for the commercial outcome, as well as the procurement process itself.
Supporting growth of data and analytics capabilities and functions
The agreement’s terms – coupled with a specialist supplier ecosystem – enables improved knowledge transfer between incumbent suppliers and buyers by setting these expectations up front. This combination is intended to support growth of data and analytics capabilities and functions across the UK public sector. By way of an example, a local council could access professional services through a blended team that allows consultants to work with and upskill internal staff. If required within the procurement’s specification, the supplier providing the requirement will also be responsible for ensuring a full briefing and handover of the changes made to the appropriate employee within the authority. By upskilling existing staff, the organisation is increasing its in-house data capabilities.
Want to find out more? Our data and analytics category experts are here to help
We’re here to help you select the most suitable products and services for your individual needs.
- contact one of our data and analytics category experts, for a quick discussion
- visit our webpage, for more information about this new agreement
- register for our upcoming webinars – Big Data and Analytics agreement overview, 8 November and 1 December
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/democratising-data-and-analytics-for-the-public-sector
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Find solutions for student accommodation shortages with CCS31/10/2022 14:10:00
Are you struggling to find suitable local accommodation for your higher education students? Do you need to expand or refurbish your campus? We’re here to help.
What is the Assisted Service and how can it help you when it comes to buying public sector goods and services?28/10/2022 15:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Decarbonising freight transport: how the logistics industry can use software to reduce carbon emissions27/10/2022 13:05:00
Reduce the carbon footprint of freight logistics using new and upcoming technologies.
The role of data and analytics in digital transformation – improving the lives of citizens and driving a new era of growth21/10/2022 14:20:00
During the pandemic, we witnessed first-hand the potential that data has to save lives and livelihoods, enabling governments, businesses, and local authorities to share information efficiently.
5 tips to help with your commercial move12/10/2022 12:20:00
Are you relocating offices? Our experts share their top tips to help you move with ease.
Aggregation helps customers make savings on Microsoft licences10/10/2022 12:20:00
Find out how customers saved an average of between 2% and 3.5% on their Microsoft licences by joining a CCS aggregation.
Decarbonising the logistics sector: fueling a greener public sector05/10/2022 12:16:00
Different fuel options and technologies are being developed to lower harmful emissions in the freight transport sector.
Demystifying the key terms and abbreviations in procurement – Procurement Essentials04/10/2022 16:10:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Local authority partners use Digital Marketplace to deliver service transformation for management of housing repairs03/10/2022 16:10:00
Find out how the London Borough of Southwark and City of Lincoln Council partnered to use our Digital Marketplace to develop a new digital service for housing repairs.