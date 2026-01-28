Demolition of UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem: joint statement

Joint statement by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the UK on demolitions by the Israeli authorities of the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem.

We the Foreign Ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom strongly condemn the demolitions by the Israeli authorities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in East Jerusalem, on 20 January 2026.

This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate. We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises in accordance with the provisions of the UN General Convention (1946) and the Charter. We call upon the Government of Israel, a member of the United Nations, to halt all demolitions.

We reiterate our full support for UNRWA’s indispensable mission to provide essential services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem. We welcome UNRWA’s commitment to reform and implementation of the recommendations of the Colonna Report to ensure they meet the highest standards on neutrality and integrity. UNRWA is a service provider delivering healthcare and education to millions of Palestinians across the region, particularly in Gaza, and must be able to operate without restrictions. We reiterate our deep concern regarding the application by the Government of Israel of legislation, adopted by the Knesset in October 2024 and strengthened in December 2025, forbidding any contact between Israeli state entities and officials and UNRWA, prohibiting and de facto preventing any UNRWA presence within Israel and in Jerusalem including the supply of electricity, water and gas to properties registered under UNRWA.

Israel agreed to President Trump’s 20-Point Plan, which committed to the entry and distribution of aid into Gaza, led by the UN and Red Crescent and without interference. We call on the Government of Israel to fully abide by its obligations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law. Despite the increase in aid entering Gaza, conditions remain dire and supply is inadequate for the needs of the population. Therefore, we call on the Government of Israel to take the following urgent and essential steps: