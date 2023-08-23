Demos - More than devolution alone is needed to join up local services

In recent years, devolution in England has become a cross-party political agenda. The government has concluded ‘trailblazer’ devolution deals with the Greater Manchester and West Midlands Combined Authorities (WMCA), and new devolution deals in areas including York and North Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

Meanwhile Keir Starmer has stated that the Labour party, under the heading of its ‘Take Back Control bill’, would deliver “a huge power shift out of Westminster” under a Labour government.

For public services, devolution has two potential advantages. The first is adapting services to suit the local context, and the second is joining up local services (also often referred to as integration or co-ordination). Both can improve outcomes for citizens.

In newly published research, the cross-party think tank Demos, in partnership with Birmingham City Council, examined the landscape of employment, skills and careers services in the area of East Birmingham and North Solihull – a relatively deprived area with high unemployment, identified as a ‘Levelling Up Zone’ in the trailblazer devolution deal, and an area of strategic focus for Birmingham City Council. Some wards in East Birmingham have unemployment rates of 14%, so there is significant need for these ‘labour market services’. For our research, we spoke to local stakeholders including service providers, Combined and Local Authority officers and civil servants.

Our report, A Tapestry of Services, shows that while devolution in its current form may be sufficient to achieve local adaptation, much more is needed to enable joining up local services.

In the report we provide a non-exhaustive list of over 50 different employment, skills and careers programmes or services in operation in the local area. We found that the complexity of the service landscape makes it hard for citizens to navigate, with service providers pointing to a lack of awareness about what was available.

Service providers do important work to facilitate communication and partnerships between organisations, but often do so despite the structures they work within, rather than being enabled by them. The ‘service landscape map’ we developed based on our research illustrates this complexity: