Think Tanks
|Printable version
Demos - More than devolution alone is needed to join up local services
In recent years, devolution in England has become a cross-party political agenda. The government has concluded ‘trailblazer’ devolution deals with the Greater Manchester and West Midlands Combined Authorities (WMCA), and new devolution deals in areas including York and North Yorkshire and the East Midlands.
Meanwhile Keir Starmer has stated that the Labour party, under the heading of its ‘Take Back Control bill’, would deliver “a huge power shift out of Westminster” under a Labour government.
For public services, devolution has two potential advantages. The first is adapting services to suit the local context, and the second is joining up local services (also often referred to as integration or co-ordination). Both can improve outcomes for citizens.
In newly published research, the cross-party think tank Demos, in partnership with Birmingham City Council, examined the landscape of employment, skills and careers services in the area of East Birmingham and North Solihull – a relatively deprived area with high unemployment, identified as a ‘Levelling Up Zone’ in the trailblazer devolution deal, and an area of strategic focus for Birmingham City Council. Some wards in East Birmingham have unemployment rates of 14%, so there is significant need for these ‘labour market services’. For our research, we spoke to local stakeholders including service providers, Combined and Local Authority officers and civil servants.
Our report, A Tapestry of Services, shows that while devolution in its current form may be sufficient to achieve local adaptation, much more is needed to enable joining up local services.
In the report we provide a non-exhaustive list of over 50 different employment, skills and careers programmes or services in operation in the local area. We found that the complexity of the service landscape makes it hard for citizens to navigate, with service providers pointing to a lack of awareness about what was available.
Service providers do important work to facilitate communication and partnerships between organisations, but often do so despite the structures they work within, rather than being enabled by them. The ‘service landscape map’ we developed based on our research illustrates this complexity:
Latest News from
Think Tanks
New public fund to invest in green manufacturing is vital to avoid UK falling behind USA and EU, warns IPPR23/08/2023 16:15:00
The UK is at risk of falling behind in the global race to achieve a net zero economy without strategic public investment in green manufacturing technologies, according to a new report by the IPPR think tank.
IEA - Lower borrowing leaves room for tax cuts23/08/2023 14:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on July’s public sector finance report
The King’s Fund responds to £250 million for beds ahead of winter16/08/2023 15:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund RespondS to an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care that £250 million of government funding is being allocated to NHS hospitals to increase capacity
IFS - How much public spending does each area receive? Local authority level estimates of health, police, school and local government spending16/08/2023 14:20:00
How much funding does each area of England receive for key public services, and is this funding allocated in line with patterns of needs?
IPPR - Inflation down but recession risk now high, IPPR warns16/08/2023 13:20:00
IPPR has responded to today’s figures on CPI inflation for July.
Inflation remaining high brings little respite to families already making sacrifices on essentials16/08/2023 12:20:00
JRF Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responds to the latest inflation figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) today
JRF - GDP growth of 0.2% means little to low-income families going without essentials11/08/2023 15:20:00
JRF Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responded to the latest figures on Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
IFS - Scotland’s recent weak employment and earnings trends reflect a marked deterioration in the Highlands, Islands and North East11/08/2023 10:20:00
How have employment, earnings and incomes performed in Scotland compared with the rest of the UK? What drives geographic inequalities within Scotland?