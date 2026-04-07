Demos - The real lesson of Gorton and Denton

Last week’s Gorton and Denton by-election produced a result that commentators have rightly called seismic. The Greens won with 40.7% of the vote –their first ever by-election victory – while Reform came second with 28.7%. Labour, which held this seat with over 50% just eighteen months ago, was pushed into a humiliating third place on 25.4%. The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats were left fighting for relevance with the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

The instinct, across the commentariat and in Westminster, has been to read this through a partisan lens. A bad night for Starmer. A good night for the Greens. A warning shot from Reform. And all of that is true as far as it goes. But to read Gorton & Denton as a story about individual party fortunes is to miss what the result is actually telling us and what it demands of everyone who cares about the health of British democracy.

Start with what the two winning campaigns ran on. Hannah Spencer, the victorious Green candidate gave a victory speech about the cost of living, spiralling bills, and the difficulty of finding an affordable place to live. The environment was mentioned once. Reform’s Matt Goodwin, meanwhile, ran on a platform defined by the feeling that ordinary voters are being ignored and that the political class has stopped listening.

Strip away the party colours and these campaigns were articulating two versions of the same underlying grievance: that the institutions of representative democracy have stopped serving the communities they are supposed to represent. The left-leaning voters who backed the Greens and the right-leaning voters who backed Reform may disagree on everything from immigration to net zero, but they share a profound sense that nobody in power is listening to them.

This is not a left-right problem. It is a legitimacy crisis.

Much of the post-election commentary has focused on what the result means for the insurgent parties and whether the Greens can replicate this success, or whether Reform can convert by-election energy into something durable. These are reasonable questions, but they distract from what may be the more important story: the near-total evaporation of the political centre.

The traditional parties of government – Conservative, Labour, and Liberal Democrat– secured a combined 29.1% of the vote. That is almost less than Reform achieved on its own. This is the first by-election in modern history in which neither Labour nor the Conservatives finished in the top two. For anyone who believes that democratic governance depends on broad-based parties capable of building coalitions and governing in the national interest, this should be deeply sobering.

The political centre is not a fixed ideological position. It is a function of institutional credibility, the capacity of mainstream parties and democratic institutions to command trust, mediate competing interests, and deliver outcomes that citizens regard as legitimate. When that credibility collapses, the centre doesn’t shift left or right. It simply ceases to exist.

What Gorton & Denton exposes, above all, is what we might call a listening deficit. The constituency itself tells the story: the 15th most deprived in England, where 45% of children live below the breadline, and where average household income in the poorest neighbourhood is less than half the city’s highest. These are communities that have been spoken about and campaigned in, but not meaningfully heard.

Labour’s decision to block Andy Burnham from standing, widely interpreted as an attempt to prevent a potential leadership challenge, only compounded the sense that party management matters more than local representation. The insurgent parties thrive on precisely this dynamic. They are built to channel frustration, to articulate anger, to give voice to the feeling that the system is broken.

The lesson of Gorton & Denton is not that Labour needs a new leader, or that the Conservatives need a new strategy, or that Reform is on an unstoppable march. It is that British democracy faces a structural challenge that no single party can solve on its own.

Rebuilding democratic legitimacy requires a different kind of politics, one that starts not with policy platforms or leadership contests, but with the relationship between institutions and the people they serve. It means creating genuine spaces for citizens to shape the decisions that affect their lives, not as a one-off consultation exercise but as a sustained practice. It means cross-party commitment to the health of democratic institutions, even when – especially when – that commitment offers no immediate electoral advantage. And it means taking seriously the possibility that the way we do politics itself is part of the problem.

At Demos, this is the work we are engaged in every day through our Everyday Democracy work, our cross-party initiatives to rebuild trust in politics, ‘citizens’ conversations’ our new model to facilitate better communication between MPs and constituents, and our research on epistemic security and the information ecosystems on which democratic participation depends. We work across party lines because we believe that the crisis of democratic legitimacy is too serious to be left to any one faction.

Gorton and Denton should be a wake-up call, not for one party, but for everyone who believes that representative democracy is worth fighting for. The question is no longer whether the old model is broken. It is whether we have the collective will to build something better.

When mainstream parties cannot hold their own voters, rebuilding democratic legitimacy from the ground up is a necessity. The task now is to help politics learn to listen again, before the centre disappears entirely.