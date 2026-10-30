Demos - What Burnham’s ‘buying-time’ Budget actually means for next year’s hard economic choices

Burnham entered Downing Street with big ambitions – but this Budget was not their moment.

Designed as a ‘steady-as-she-goes’ event, it passed that test; it involved historically low-value policies, drove a muted bond market reaction and some bank shares actually rose following the new tax on banks.

For now, however, the big questions remain unanswered.

How will the new government meet NATO commitments on defence spending, invest in reindustrialisation, secure public control of utilities, or fill the National Care Service funding gap? What’s the plan to deliver ‘good growth in every postcode’? And what, in practice, replaces ‘40 years of neoliberalism’? The response to these questions was timid, and the government cannot kick its cans down the road forever.

So the test of this Budget has become not how it changes the country today. The real test is whether it develops a compelling story about Burnham’s economic strategy for the big questions ahead – and whether it develops the structures of government to deliver that.

The story: taxing extraction to fund national wealthbuilding and innovation

The story really matters. As our project A Citizen Budget 2026 has argued, it is often a lack of public legitimacy – not a lack of ideas – that has stopped successive governments delivering pro-fairness, pro-growth reforms.

A compelling political narrative is the way to build that legitimacy, as Burnham’s triple lock reform makes clear. By linking the triple lock – long-treated as the untouchable policy of British politics – to a new National Care Service, he brought the public along with him.

So what was the government’s story about its economic strategy in the Budget?

The headline was ‘breathing space’ for households. With the cost of living consistently seen as the most important issue facing the country, that’s an important facet of the narrative. On its own, however, payments to ease the cost of living do not tell a story about economic strategy. They do little for Britain’s long-tail of low productivity firms, the NEET crisis, vulnerability to AI and geopolitical disruption, or the myriad other structural challenges limiting growth. And with household income per person in 2029 forecast to be just 1% higher than a decade earlier, cost of living spending has little to boast about.

But sitting underneath was a more compelling story: a programme of taxing unproductive sectors to build national wealth and innovation. The approach aligns with Demos calls for such a strategy, and many of the policies aligned with our recommendations.

On taxing unproductive sectors, we saw higher tax income on rental income – which Demos found gets the support of the public, Britain’s SMEs and Britain’s retail investors – higher tax on gambling, and a cut to the poorly targeted (and ironically named) ‘BAD relief’ on capital gains tax (CGT), which has little evidence of supporting productive investment. All align with Demos proposals.

On building national wealth and innovation, we saw a £20.4bn boost for the National Wealth Fund and British Business Bank, £140m for the Sovereign AI Unit to support British AI firms, a British Data Centre Covenant demanding local jobs, and public procurement with firmer backing to UK businesses. We saw a ‘Young Entrepreneurs Allowance’, support for women founders to access investment, and a new ‘founders relief’ for CGT which aligns with Demos proposals, although a desperately-needed CGT overhaul should have come alongside.

This all shows the early workings of a persuasive story on political economy: tax what isn’t building wealth in Britain, and reward what is.

The government now needs to tell that story more clearly – and strengthen it with further policy. On taxing extraction, it should follow Denmark by removing the luxury of low CGT rates for cryptocurrency investments, which take money out of the real economy. On national wealthbuilding, it should issue ‘Great British Security Bonds’ to give citizens a stake in our national defence and strengthen confidence about the government, Britain as a nation, and national security.

But critically, the value of a story sits in its ability to raise legitimacy for the promised ‘circuit breaker’. The question is, can this government get the public behind that economic story, and demonstrate the ambition to follow through?

The structure: a more preventative and devolved state

Alongside a compelling story, economic transformation demands a government machine ready to deliver it. Here, the Budget did some heavy lifting.

The big change was the introduction of a new category of ringfenced spending for prevention: Preventative Departmental Expenditure Limits (PDEL), first recommended by Demos in 2023. After a deterioration in public service capacity has created a sticking-plaster system, PDEL radically turns the dial, building a more long-termist, preventative state.

Unsurprisingly, devolution also got real money and powers. Mayors will keep 20% of business rates, rising to 100% by 2030, take a share of income tax from 2028 and gain the power to levy overnight visitors. A needed rollout of Good Growth Funds starts with £285m in seed funding next year.

But a missing piece is reforming a Treasury that isn’t designed for ‘circuit-breaker’ economics. We could have seen a new disruptive-by-nature ‘DOGE on tax’ with a mandate to drive through pro-growth fiscal policy. We could have seen our public finance institutions given more market-shaping powers, a genuine regional presence and a mandate to rebalance investment in this country (as upcoming Demos work will argue). On this, the government has more work to do.

What it means for next year

Burnham’s public spending bills haven’t gone anywhere. Global volatility is here to stay. Living standards are set to remain almost stagnant.

Fortunately, Burnham’s new government has three more shots to make good on his ambition: the 10-year plan, the response to the Milburn review and next year’s Spending Review. He must build on the story this Budget starts to tell about economic strategy, and the structure of government it starts to create, to tackle the tough choices head-on.

That means radically shifting the burden from work to wealth – with CGT reform, National Insurance for partnership firms, higher CGT on rental property and a more ambitious mansion tax. It means fixing broken taxes, for example swapping council tax and stamp duty for a proportional property tax. It means putting PDEL to work with substantial preventative spending. It means proactive economic interventions designed to shape markets for reindustrialisation and public control, not just respond to price signals.

This Budget bought time. Next year, Burnham has to spend it.