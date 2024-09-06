Demystifying Digital Interoperability in Policing

techUK’s Interoperability in policing working group (IPWG) has launched a report calling for the need to unlock the potential of digital interoperability in policing.

In this context, digital interoperability refers to the ability of different IT systems and software used by police forces to work together seamlessly, enabling more efficient data sharing and communication.

Demystifying Interoperability in Policing paper explores the importance of achieving interoperability across systems and seeks to help those interested in digital interoperability in policing by breaking down key concepts and technology approaches.

Police officers and staff express ongoing frustration over the lack of interoperability in digital policing systems. The inability to share data forces repeated data entry, multiple logins, and searches across systems, with data often ending up in isolated silos. This results in duplication, inconsistencies, and a fragmented view of information, potentially leading to missed opportunities for effective responses.

This issue is now recognised at the highest-level withing UK Policing. Connected technology is seen as a key enabler in the National Policing Digital Strategy, stating that the service ‘will put the power of data and information in the hands of officers and staff, when and where they need it’. Interoperability is also core to the 2024 Police Industry Charter’s principles and purpose.

The IPWG has identified five main recommendations that are necessary if interoperability is to become routine and truly ‘by design’.

Interoperability Strategy: Create a strategy to reduce application dependencies and vendor lock-in, aligning with a national framework. Skills and Knowledge: Invest in training and external expertise to manage technology effectively and improve operational efficiency. Open APIs: Prefer solutions with open APIs to ease integration and enhance data sharing, using common data standards. Technology Evaluation: Regularly review technology performance to refine strategies and maximize investment. Collaboration: Engage with techUK for insights and solutions through market sessions to improve data sharing and technology practices.

