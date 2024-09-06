techUK
|Printable version
Demystifying Digital Interoperability in Policing
techUK’s Interoperability in policing working group (IPWG) has launched a report calling for the need to unlock the potential of digital interoperability in policing.
In this context, digital interoperability refers to the ability of different IT systems and software used by police forces to work together seamlessly, enabling more efficient data sharing and communication.
Demystifying Interoperability in Policing paper explores the importance of achieving interoperability across systems and seeks to help those interested in digital interoperability in policing by breaking down key concepts and technology approaches.
Police officers and staff express ongoing frustration over the lack of interoperability in digital policing systems. The inability to share data forces repeated data entry, multiple logins, and searches across systems, with data often ending up in isolated silos. This results in duplication, inconsistencies, and a fragmented view of information, potentially leading to missed opportunities for effective responses.
This issue is now recognised at the highest-level withing UK Policing. Connected technology is seen as a key enabler in the National Policing Digital Strategy, stating that the service ‘will put the power of data and information in the hands of officers and staff, when and where they need it’. Interoperability is also core to the 2024 Police Industry Charter’s principles and purpose.
The IPWG has identified five main recommendations that are necessary if interoperability is to become routine and truly ‘by design’.
- Interoperability Strategy: Create a strategy to reduce application dependencies and vendor lock-in, aligning with a national framework.
- Skills and Knowledge: Invest in training and external expertise to manage technology effectively and improve operational efficiency.
- Open APIs: Prefer solutions with open APIs to ease integration and enhance data sharing, using common data standards.
- Technology Evaluation: Regularly review technology performance to refine strategies and maximize investment.
- Collaboration: Engage with techUK for insights and solutions through market sessions to improve data sharing and technology practices.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/demystifying-digital-interoperability-in-policing.html
Latest News from
techUK
Nominations are now OPEN: Growth Council04/09/2024 11:20:00
Nominations are now open for techUK members to join our Growth Council. The Growth Council is a group of representatives from companies in techUK's membership who will work together contribute to the strategic leadership and direction of techUK's economic policy, including policy positioning, events and engagements, aimed at promoting the tech sector’s role in enabling economic growth in the UK.
Unlocking Digital Identity: Call for contributions27/08/2024 11:25:00
techUK is excited to be hosting our flagship Digital Identity Campaign Week.
NIST publishes Post-Quantum Encryption Standards13/08/2024 15:25:00
Today, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published three out of its four expected Post Quantum Cryptography Standards which address the emerging security challenges posed by quantum computing.
AI in public safety and criminal justice – SME survey13/08/2024 11:25:00
The AI sub-group is currently looking into the different innovative AI technologies in the criminal justice and blue lights space, and we need your input!
Event Roundup: Digital Public Contact Pre Market Engagement12/08/2024 10:10:00
The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Digital Public Contact (DPC) Programme supports the ongoing operation and development of Single Online Home (SOH), a national capability providing websites and other digital public services for 41 police forces.
Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services09/08/2024 13:25:00
On Wednesday 7 August, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced plans to improve public services by using cutting-edge technology.
Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services08/08/2024 14:05:00
By supporting 98 AI projects worth a projected £32 million, the government plan to improve the delivery of services across the country.
Drumming up talent for future telecoms07/08/2024 15:20:00
It’s a sobering fact that in the UK, 60% of telecoms engineers are over the age of 50 and perhaps starting to dream of retirement.