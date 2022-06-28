techUK
|Printable version
Demystifying the Smart City - working towards better implementation
techUK, in collaboration with its Smart City Working Group, has published a new report which outlines how cities and technology businesses are rethinking the approach to planning and delivering smart cities to overcome complexity and drive step changes in public service and infrastructure provision.
Aimed towards cities developing smart city capabilities, the report – “Demystifying the Smart City – working towards better implementation” looks at fundamental steps councils must go through in the smart city value chain.
Divided into three core chapters – Prepare, Access and Engage, and Deliver – it provides guidance for cities and includes examples for how cities and technology partners are developing action-orientated ‘visions’, engaging stakeholders and ecosystems and working through implementation challenges.
It comes as at a time when cities are dealing with systemic challenges including a rapidly transforming economy, a need to reach net zero by 2050 and wider pressures including an aging society and urban decline.
You can download the report here.
The report lists five recommendations to improve smart city implementation:
- All cities, regardless of their size or location, should be exploring the opportunity to build smart city capabilities.
As a nation, we face significant challenges which can’t be left to a few leading cities to attempt to overcome alone. All cities, regardless of their size or location, should be looking to develop their smart city capabilities if we are to drive change at the scale and pace currently needed.
- Digital must permeate every aspect of local public services
Digital visions or strategies cannot be standalone documents developed in siloes but deeply interwoven with all elements of local plan making and service provision.
- Local innovation ecosystems should engage all participants in the smart city
Everyone is touched by smart city innovation. Local innovation ecosystems are therefore not just about councils engaging externally but fostering dynamic relationships across the resident, business, academic and third-sector landscape which is part of a continuous feedback loop within and beyond the city limits.
- Establish a regional Chief Digital Officer forum
To help improve collaboration locally, between industry and public services, there should be Chief Digital Officer forums in the UK’s nations and regions.
- Technology businesses and councils must work together to forge new approaches
Delivery obstacles risk a missed opportunity for technology to deliver step changes in cities. To overcome them, technology businesses and local authorities must rethink traditional approaches and paradigms, requiring departure from the ‘customer’ and ‘vendor’ relationship towards genuine and lasting partnership working.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/demystifying-the-smart-city-working-towards-better-implementation.html
Latest News from
techUK
Social Care Innovation Hub to launch soon28/06/2022 13:05:00
techUK’s Social Care Innovation Hub will showcase the innovative work of our members and serve as a valuable resource for organisations across industry and beyond.
Guest blog: Getting digital competition right will drive growth and innovation across the UK27/06/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog by Drew Smith, Government Relations Manager, UK & Ireland at Zoom Video Communications.
Guest Report: Impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the Technology sector27/06/2022 15:33:00
Dun & Bradstreet map the business impact for tech companies who have had operations in Russia and Ukraine.
Mayor of London launches Digital Inclusion Service24/06/2022 16:25:00
How can techUK members and industry be part of the Digital Inclusion Service?
Is the UK ready for the future of compute?21/06/2022 13:05:00
We are at an exciting juncture for technology and innovation in the UK. The Government’s future of compute review, launched during London Tech Week, foresees a world where nearly every aspect of business and research is transformed by the rapid growth in computing capabilities.
Carbon Saving Strategy Guide (Guest Blog from Climax Community)21/06/2022 11:25:00
Guest blog from Climax Community outlines ways to reduce your businesses carbon footprint
Ministry of Defence publishes Artificial Intelligence Strategy20/06/2022 15:20:00
The Ministry of Defence has published its new Defence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, which sets out how it will adopt and exploit AI technologies, and become the world’s most effective, efficient, trusted and influential Defence organisation for its size in AI
The power of collaboration: Technology’s role in tackling the challenges of VAWG and RASSO20/06/2022 11:05:00
At last month’s Police Digital Summit in the UK, a panel of police, tech specialists and criminal justice stakeholders discussed how technology could help to meet the challenges of rape and serious sexual offences, and violence against women and girls; techUK’s Georgie Henley, who chaired the panel, highlights some of the key points from the discussion, and the collaborative approaches that can ensure improved responses in the future.