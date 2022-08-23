Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Dental merger raises competition concerns in parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire
An initial investigation by the CMA into an acquisition of dental practices has found competition concerns in parts of Doncaster, Yorkshire and Alfreton, Derbyshire.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) carried out a Phase 1 investigation into the completed purchase of Dental Partners Group Limited (Dental Partners) by Riviera Bidco Limited (Riviera) – owner of existing dental practice operator Rodericks Dental Limited (Rodericks).
The investigation looked at the potential impact of the merger in the areas where both businesses currently offer NHS or private dental treatments. While sufficient competition will remain after the merger in most cases, the CMA found that the merger would raise competition concerns in the provision of general NHS dental treatments, such as check-ups and fillings, in areas within Doncaster and Alfreton.
The removal of Dental Partners as an independent competitor could lead to reduced choice for patients in these two areas, where the availability of NHS dental appointments is already limited.
Prior to the conclusion of the investigation, the businesses accepted that the merger would raise concerns in these 2 areas and asked the CMA to move straight to a discussion of potential remedies to address these concerns.
Riviera now has 5 working days to formally offer proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified. The CMA would then have a further 5 working days to consider whether to accept these in principle instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.
Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA Senior Director of Mergers, said:
Residents in parts of Doncaster and Alfreton rely on accessing quality NHS dental treatment when it is needed – we’re looking at this deal to ensure this can continue.
It’s now for the businesses involved to address our concerns, to prevent a loss of competition in these areas and resolve any need for further investigation.
For more information please see the Riviera Bidco Limited / Dental Partners Group Limited case page.
Notes to editors
-
More information on the CMA’s fast track procedure can be found in section 7 of Mergers: Guidance on the CMA’s jurisdiction and procedure.
-
The CMA is, in most cases, required to issue a Phase 1 decision within 40 working days. Merging parties are required to formally offer proposed remedies (undertakings in lieu (UILs)) within 5 working days after receiving the CMA’s Phase 1 decision and the CMA then decides, within 10 working days after the Phase 1 decision, whether to provisionally accept the UILs offered. The CMA then has 50 working days (subject to an extension of up to 40 working days) to consider whether to finally accept these remedies.
-
The CMA’s concerns relate to the provision of NHS treatment by the parties within parts of Doncaster, Yorkshire and Alfreton, Derbyshire. The cost of treatments through these appointments is strictly regulated by the NHS – so patients will pay the same if they are able to get treatment.
-
All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
-
All enquiries from the general public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dental-merger-raises-competition-concerns-in-parts-of-yorkshire-and-derbyshire
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA finds concerns in drinking water solutions merger19/08/2022 12:20:00
The CMA has found that the anticipated purchase of Waterlogic by Culligan could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of multifunctional taps to business customers in the UK.
Customer survey ranks banks amid cost of living crisis15/08/2022 13:20:00
A survey of thousands of individuals and small businesses shows how well banks are looking after their customers as people face the rising cost of living.
OIM accepts landmark first request to examine proposed law change08/08/2022 13:15:00
The OIM has taken its first decision to accept a government’s request to consider the potential impact of a proposed regulatory change, a ban on the sale of peat in England, on the UK Internal Market.
CMA requires Dye & Durham to sell TM Group03/08/2022 13:05:00
The CMA has concluded that Dye & Durham must sell TM Group after its in-depth investigation identified competition concerns.
CMA provisionally clears NortonLifeLock / Avast merger03/08/2022 10:20:00
The CMA has provisionally cleared the anticipated acquisition of Avast by NortonLifeLock following an in-depth merger investigation.
ASOS, Boohoo and Asda investigated over fashion ‘green’ claims29/07/2022 14:43:00
The CMA is launching investigations into 3 fashion brands to scrutinise their ‘green’ claims.
CMA finds concerns in proposed chemicals merger28/07/2022 09:05:00
The CMA has found that the anticipated purchase of MBCC Group by Sika AG could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of chemical admixtures in the UK.
CMA orders Monzo to comply with banking rules26/07/2022 15:10:00
The CMA has today ordered Monzo bank to review the way it informs departing customers of their historic financial transactions.