Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport funding announcement - LGA response

Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the LGA Culture, Tourism & Sport Board said: “The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s efforts to secure extra funding for much loved libraries and museums will be appreciated by councils who will be able to use this extra funding to good effect.

“However, this funding remains a sticking plaster to cover a lack of overall council funding, new LGA research has found that the funding gap facing councils will reach £8 billion in 2028/29.

“Unless that gap is filled, the cultural services that our communities cherish will continue to be under-resourced, at risk of closure and councils will be hindered in their ability to support the Government’s health and growth missions.

“Government must take action in the Spending Review to put council funding on a sustainable footing and ensure that they can continue to deliver a wide range of services to their communities.”

Major investment to boost growth and cement Britain’s place as cultural powerhouse

Editors’ notes: