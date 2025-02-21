WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport funding announcement - LGA response
Cllr Liz Green, Chair of the LGA Culture, Tourism & Sport Board said: “The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s efforts to secure extra funding for much loved libraries and museums will be appreciated by councils who will be able to use this extra funding to good effect.
“However, this funding remains a sticking plaster to cover a lack of overall council funding, new LGA research has found that the funding gap facing councils will reach £8 billion in 2028/29.
“Unless that gap is filled, the cultural services that our communities cherish will continue to be under-resourced, at risk of closure and councils will be hindered in their ability to support the Government’s health and growth missions.
“Government must take action in the Spending Review to put council funding on a sustainable footing and ensure that they can continue to deliver a wide range of services to their communities.”
Major investment to boost growth and cement Britain’s place as cultural powerhouse
Editors’ notes:
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Businesses should co-design apprenticeships to create a workforce to tackle growth opportunities21/02/2025 12:15:00
CBI Wales has called for businesses to be allowed to co-design Wales’ devolved apprenticeships programme to ensure employees have the skills to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities.
NHS Confederation - Tough winter continues for NHS with discharge delays keeping patients stuck in beds21/02/2025 10:05:00
Pressure on social care funding, a lack of care home beds and delays to discharge packages is slowing the flow of patients
NHS Confederation - Improvements testament to leaders and staff but huge challenges remain21/02/2025 09:05:00
The director of the Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the NHS Wales activity and performance statistics for December and January.
Energy network companies pocket £4 billion in excess profits from cost-of-living crisis, says Citizens Advice20/02/2025 16:25:00
Citizens Advice says energy network companies, which provide pipes and cables to people’s homes, have pocketed nearly £4 billion in excess profits over the last four years
Manufacturing volumes fell over the past quarter, but expectations turn positive - CBI Industrial Trends Survey20/02/2025 15:15:15
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to February, at a broadly similar pace to the three months to January, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS).
CBI responds to latest inflation data for January 202520/02/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for January 2025.
TUC - Trump’s assault on workers should be “cautionary tale” for Britain, TUC general secretary warns19/02/2025 16:25:00
The TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has today (Wednesday) issued a stark warning to UK voters after President Trump’s first few weeks in power has seen him attack workers’ rights and vital workers’ institutions.
UNICEF - Multiple disease outbreaks heighten public health emergencies for children across Eastern and Southern Africa19/02/2025 15:25:00
Public health emergencies, including outbreaks of cholera, mpox and, more recently, viral haemorrhagic fevers, are posing significant threats to the safety and wellbeing of millions of children in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF said today.
CIPD Trust launches guide to support organisations in hiring refugees19/02/2025 14:25:00
New guidance outlines business benefits of hiring refugees, including tackling skills shortages and creating diverse workforces