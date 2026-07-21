National Audit Office Press Releases
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Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Accounts 2025-26
The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) has published its 2025-26 accounts, containing the audit opinion of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).
Modified audit opinion
The C&AG has modified his opinion to Parliament due to being unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence with regards to the transactions and balances managed by Liverpool Bay CCS Limited (Liverpool Bay).
Financial statements
In the C&AG’s opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described above, the financial statements:
- give a true and fair view of the state of the department and the departmental group’s affairs as at 31 March 2026 and their net expenditure for the year then ended; and
- have been properly prepared in accordance with the Government Resources and Accounts Act 2000 and HM Treasury directions issued thereunder.
Regularity
In the C&AG’s opinion, except for the effects of the matter described above, in all material respects:
- the Statement of Outturn against Parliamentary Supply properly presents the outturn against voted Parliamentary control totals for the year ended 31 March 2026 and shows that those totals have not been exceeded; and
- the income and expenditure recorded in the financial statements have been applied to the purposes intended by Parliament and the financial transactions recorded in the financial statements conform to the authorities which govern them.
For more details, see ‘Basis for qualified opinion on the group financial statements and regularity’ in the C&AG’s certificate.
View the accounts and audit report
- C&AG’s Certificate and Report 2025-26 (pdf, pages 165-183)
- Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Annual Report and Accounts 2025-26 on gov.uk
Related work
- Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 2024-25 (11 Nov 2025)
- Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Accounts 2024-25 (15 Sep 2025)
- Sizewell C (20 May 2026)
Topics
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/reports/department-for-energy-security-net-zero-accounts-2025-26/
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