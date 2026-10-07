Department for Transport 2025-26

Department for Transport (DfT) works with its agencies and other bodies to support the transport network that helps people and goods get to where they need to go. DfT plans and invests in transport infrastructure to keep the UK on the move. DfT governs the operation of the English transport network and maintains limited powers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where devolved powers are in place.

Jump to downloads

The Department’s overall net spend in 2025-26 was £41.9 billion. It represents a real-terms decrease in net spend compared with 2024-25. The overall spend was made up of £21.2 billion net capital spend and £20.7 billion net resource spend.

DfT has a historic pattern of significantly underspending against its resource plans (by between 12% and 17% over the years 2021-22 to 2025-26). The main reason for this is that depreciation has consistently been lower than forecast, primarily due to revaluations of rail and road network assets.

Downloads

Related work