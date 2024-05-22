Department for Work and Pensions under investigation for treatment of disabled benefits claimants

Britain’s equality regulator has launched an investigation into the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions over concerns about the treatment of some disabled benefits claimants.

The investigation has been launched by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) due to suspicions that successive Secretaries of State may have broken equality law in their roles as Minister responsible for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The focus of the investigation will be whether the DWP has failed to make reasonable adjustments for disabled people with learning disabilities or long-term mental health conditions during health assessment determinations.

Alongside the investigation, the EHRC will also be assessing whether the Secretary of State has failed to comply with Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) obligations. These obligations require public sector bodies such as the DWP to consider equality and prevent discrimination in their day-to-day operations. The EHRC will be assessing the department’s compliance with the duty when developing, implementing and monitoring policy guidance related to health assessment determinations.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: