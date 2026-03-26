Welsh Government
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Deposit Return Scheme for Wales approved to tackle litter and drive reuse
The Senedd yesterday voted in favour of new regulations that will establish a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales from October 2027.
The decision marks another important step in Wales’ journey towards a circular economy and tackling litter.
A Deposit Return Scheme works by adding a small deposit to the price of drinks in eligible containers when they are bought. Members of the public will get that money back when they return the empty container to a designated return point, such as a machine in a supermarket or shop. The containers are then collected and recycled or reused, keeping valuable materials out of landfill and off the streets.
The DRS will complement Wales' already world-leading recycling levels by helping the nation take the next step to further improve on the go recycling and begin the process of piloting and phasing in reuse. UK-leading, it will be the only deposit return scheme in all the four nations to include glass bottles.
The regulations put in place the legislation for a DRS that can deliver for Wales, by not only delivering environmental benefit by tackling the climate and nature emergency but also important economic opportunities for green growth, whilst exemplifying the approach outlined in the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.
In passing the regulations it now provides the certainty needed for the work to implement the scheme to now progress in partnership with industry, local government and delivery partners.
Following the vote, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:
This is a significant moment for Wales. International evidence shows a Deposit Return Scheme can tackle litter, improve on the go recycling and further reduce waste. This will keep valuable materials in circulation for longer — building on the world-leading recycling system Wales has already developed.
I look forward to working closely with businesses, local authorities, and communities as we move towards implementation in 2027.
The Welsh Government will now enter the next phase of implementation, including the appointment of the Deposit Management Organisation to run the scheme and delivery of the detailed operational arrangements ready for October 2027, alongside continued stakeholder engagement and partnership working.
The Welsh Government will also look at how reusable drinks containers could be included alongside single-use deposit items, helping to reduce waste and support a more circular economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deposit-return-scheme-wales-approved-tackle-litter-and-drive-reuse
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