Deprived communities to get new flood defences faster

A record £10.5 billion investment in flood defences will defend nearly 900,000 properties in England, with new rules to get defences built more quickly.

Deprived communities across the country will benefit from new flood defences, under sweeping reforms unveiled by the government today (Tuesday 14 October), safeguarding England’s renewal by better protecting homes and businesses from flooding.

The last time rules on allocating flood defence funding were updated was in 2011. Since then, the system has failed to support more innovative solutions, like natural flood management, and was based on outdated evidence.

On top of that, the rules required a complex application process which put councils with limited resources at a disadvantage, meaning poorer communities struggled to build the defences they need.

In a major shift, the government has overhauled that complex approach and committed a record £10.5 billion to flood defences to protect nearly 900,000 properties.

The new rules – which will be used for the next flood programme starting in April 2026 - ensure that all prioritised flood projects valued at £3 million or less are eligible for full funding by the government. Prioritised projects valued higher than this will be eligible for the first £3 million of support upfront, and 90% of the costs thereafter.

For example, if an eligible scheme valued at £10 million was approved and prioritised for investment, the scheme owners would only need to provide £700,000 to get spades in the ground, as the government would contribute £9.3 million to the project’s costs.

The move will bring confidence and security to local businesses and investors, helping to kickstart economic growth as part of the Plan for Change and safeguard the government’s plans to deliver national renewal.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

For too long, deprived towns and cities struggled to secure the vital money needed for flood defences due to a complicated and outdated process. Our reforms will rip this up and help communities get back on their feet after floods – by unlocking economic growth, building new homes and creating new jobs. This government will be investing a record £10.5 billion into new flood defences and repairing existing assets to protect more people from the devastation of flooding.

At least 20% of future investment will also be set aside to help protect the most deprived communities in England over the next ten years.

Together, these reforms will break the cycle of towns struggling to recover from flooding, with increased protection from new flood defences helping to grow the local economy, create jobs and protect high streets against billions of pounds in damages.

This long-term investment in the nation’s infrastructure will bring with it economic growth and secure national renewal for decades to come, as well as boosting our resilience to a warming climate.

In a move to ensure government investment goes even further, new projects will be prioritised based on value for money, with the contributions from partners – such as businesses, wildlife groups or farm clusters – being better recognised and boosting the chances of projects being approved.

These changes will ensure government funding unlocks external investment, making every pound of taxpayer money go further.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director of Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the Environment Agency, said:

Our changing climate means it has never been more important to ensure communities are better protected from the devastating impacts of flooding. We welcome the government’s new approach to flood and coastal erosion investment, enabling a wider range of projects such as natural flood management and property flood resilience to be supported. Together with our partners, we will work to deliver these ambitions on the ground.

The biggest overhaul in 15 years of the government’s approach to flooding will see a number of previously neglected approaches prioritised – reflecting better understanding of flood risk across the country.

For the first time, refurbishment of existing flood defences will be treated on an equal footing with new projects. This recognises the growing pressure on ageing defences and ensures vital repairs get the funding they need.

Natural flood management projects supported by the government are cost effective, while delivering environmental benefits in addition to flood protection. The largest ever investment in natural flood management, delivered over the next decade, will form a key part of the new, overhauled approach to managing flood risk.

In its first year in power, the government has delivered 151 flood schemes, better protecting more than 24,000 homes and businesses from flooding across England. This includes the Pevensey Bay Sea Defences in East Sussex, which has better protected 3,225 properties.

This action forms part of the government’s record investment of at least £10.5 billion until 2036 – the largest flood programme in history – to construct new flood defences and repair existing defences.

Recognising flood defences were inherited in their worst condition on record, £108 million was reprioritised for urgent maintenance works, which halt the decline of major assets and make communities confident that they are protected.