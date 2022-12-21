Ministry of Justice
Deputy Commander Strategic Command speaks at the DSEI 2023 Launch
Deputy Commander UK Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes CBE speaks at the DSEI 2023 Launch
At last week’s DSEI 2023 launch event, Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes CBE explained what the overarching theme ‘achieving an integrated force’ meant for UK Defence.
He described one of Strategic Command’s priorities as driving integration across Defence, learning lessons from our experience of COVID as well as from Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine, to support our operational commanders in their campaigns. He explained how these lessons had convinced the UK and our allies of the need for an integrated response to threats and challenges, so that we can operate and fight as a team-of-teams - building a whole greater than the sum of our parts. He highlighted the impact that data-driven systems were having in Ukraine, and that whilst hardware (tanks, ships, and planes) remains important on the battlefield, it is now the software they run on that gives us a competitive edge in modern warfare.
The Deputy Commander highlighted the importance of DSEI as a learning platform and a way to bring together people from all over the world to share their experiences and knowledge. He related this to Ukraine’s astonishing success in defending their territory against Russian aggression – the Ukrainians’ ability to learn and adapt, as well as the resilience of their people, were perhaps the greatest lessons we could all take away from the last 10 months.
Software and technology companies will play a leading role in DSEI 2023, with the event providing a platform for discussions around digitalisation, cyber security, data analytics and AI. As UK Defence’s leader across the cyber and electromagnetic domain, Strategic Command and its people have a vital role to play in these conversations. The Future Tech Hub at DSEI is three times bigger than at the previous event, and with many new non-traditional Defence companies already signed up, the reach DSEI has into these new areas is strong.
Discussing the importance of the event Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, CBE, Deputy Commander of Strategic Command said:
It was a pleasure to speak at the launch of DSEI 2023 and engage with so many Defence media and industry representatives. DSEI is an excellent opportunity for interaction between people with different skillsets and mindsets, all united by the common purpose of protecting our nations and helping them prosper.
DSEI supports large Defence contractors as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, all of whom have an important role to play in the future of integration. At DSEI the global Defence Industry is brought together alongside stakeholders from across UK Defence and its international allies to better achieve an integrated approach.
DSEI will take place at ExCeL London 12-15 September 2023.
