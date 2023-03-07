Ministry of Defence
Deputy Commander UKStratCom visits Blackburn College
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander of Strategic Command, yesterday visited Blackburn College to meet with students studying cyber, digital and law courses, and promote the exciting opportunities in the region.
During his visit, students heard how Strategic Command leads on the development of joint capabilities for UK Defence, including medical services, intelligence, digital systems and cyber.
The skills being taught to students at the College are in high demand as national security threats become increasingly complex and powered by the rapid development of technology.
Addressing these threats needs tech-savvy talent from across the UK, and Strategic Command is committed to supporting more apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and placements.
With over 10 years’ experience focused on how the Army and Ministry of Defence can make better use of data and information, Lt Gen Copinger-Symes has first-hand experience on the benefits that digital skills can bring.
Speaking about the visit, Lt Gen Copinger-Symes yesterday said:
It was a great pleasure to meet students at Blackburn College and hear about the amazing work they’re doing to improve their digital and cyber skills. There was a real buzz and energy around the College. I thoroughly enjoyed answering their questions, hearing what excited them and learning about the broad range of courses on offer.
I came away with a huge sense of optimism about the talented students, both young and old, who are eager to bring their skills to the exciting career opportunities in Lancashire.
With the National Cyber Force moving to Samlesbury, we have a unique opportunity to make a real difference to how we protect our nation and help it thrive.
The visit to Lancashire comes as the National Cyber Force, a partnership between Defence and GCHQ, and responsible for using cyberspace to counter threats and contest malicious acts, prepares to move its headquarters to the North West.
With Blackburn College located close to the future headquarters of the National Cyber Force, it is a very real possibility that Lancashire’s homegrown cyber talent will be at the forefront of protecting the UK.
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander of Strategic Command, during his visit to Blackburn College
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/deputy-commander-ukstratcom-visits-blackburn-college
