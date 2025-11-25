Deputy First Minister announces £3m organic farming support at Winter Fair

Organic farmers across Wales could benefit from £3 million in support payments during 2026-27, the Deputy First Minister will announce at the Hybu Cig Cymru reception at the Winter Fair.

The £3m indicative funding will be available to all eligible farmers with organic certified land.

The Welsh Government’s commitment to organic support is driven by a combination of environmental, economic and social objectives. Organic farming is seen as a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture in Wales, delivering benefits for biodiversity, climate, rural economies and public health. The government’s support is designed to ensure that organic farming remains viable and attractive, particularly as Wales transitions to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:

As we transition to the SFS, I want to let organic farmers know of the ongoing support so that they can make informed business decisions as they plan for next year. This announcement confirms our commitment to organic farmers across Wales.

Organic farming delivers environmental benefits beyond standard sustainable farming practices. These include eliminating artificial fertilisers and pesticides, protecting water quality and building soil health over many years.

The sector also supplies organic produce to Welsh supply chains, supporting rural employment and contributing to the Community Food Strategy. Organic produce also plays a role in initiatives including providing locally produced, high-quality vegetables for Welsh school meals.

During his speech at the Winter Fair reception, the Deputy First Minister will also outline his vision for Welsh farming, centred on producing food sustainably, protecting the environment and supporting rural communities. Speaking ahead of the event, he yesterday said: