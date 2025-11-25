Welsh Government
Deputy First Minister announces £3m organic farming support at Winter Fair
Organic farmers across Wales could benefit from £3 million in support payments during 2026-27, the Deputy First Minister will announce at the Hybu Cig Cymru reception at the Winter Fair.
The £3m indicative funding will be available to all eligible farmers with organic certified land.
The Welsh Government’s commitment to organic support is driven by a combination of environmental, economic and social objectives. Organic farming is seen as a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture in Wales, delivering benefits for biodiversity, climate, rural economies and public health. The government’s support is designed to ensure that organic farming remains viable and attractive, particularly as Wales transitions to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.
The Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
As we transition to the SFS, I want to let organic farmers know of the ongoing support so that they can make informed business decisions as they plan for next year.
This announcement confirms our commitment to organic farmers across Wales.
Organic farming delivers environmental benefits beyond standard sustainable farming practices. These include eliminating artificial fertilisers and pesticides, protecting water quality and building soil health over many years.
The sector also supplies organic produce to Welsh supply chains, supporting rural employment and contributing to the Community Food Strategy. Organic produce also plays a role in initiatives including providing locally produced, high-quality vegetables for Welsh school meals.
During his speech at the Winter Fair reception, the Deputy First Minister will also outline his vision for Welsh farming, centred on producing food sustainably, protecting the environment and supporting rural communities. Speaking ahead of the event, he yesterday said:
My vision is of a successful future for Welsh farming, including producing food sustainably, looking after our environment and underpinning our rural communities.
With the SFS at the heart of this vision, we are committed to a vibrant and sustainable future for Welsh agriculture.
I am pleased to say that, after an intense period of collaboration, the SFS will commence on 1 January. We’ve recently finished a run of SFS Roadshows and the feedback has been really positive, with lots of farmers preparing themselves for the start of the Scheme. This positivity stems from partnership work with stakeholders who have helped us to refine the Scheme.
This year has, of course, had its challenges. In October, the first 2025 cases of Bluetongue were confirmed in Wales. I appreciate the restrictions have been disruptive and, following feedback and based on new evidence, I announced an all-Wales Restricted Zone which commenced earlier this month. Our focus now is to encourage discussion with vets about Bluetongue vaccination before spring 2026.
Avian influenza presents another current threat and, due to the heightened risk levels, mandatory bird housing measures were introduced on 13 November across Wales.
I’d like to thank all sectors for their continued cooperation during these challenging times.
I hope that throughout 2026 and beyond we continue to work collaboratively together to maintain a robust and successful agriculture and food industry in Wales.
