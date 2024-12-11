Deputy First Minister confirms total of over £100m for coal tip safety this Senedd term

More than £100m will be invested into coal tip safety this Senedd term.

The total, confirmed yesterday by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, will allow the Welsh Government to expand the coal tip safety grant to expediate work on disused tips across the country.

It is made up of the £65m already committed from 2021 to 2025, the £25m requested and received from the UK Government for 2025-26 as part of its autumn budget earlier this year, plus an additional £12m announced in yesterday’s draft budget.

The funding confirmation follows yesterday’s announcement of the introduction of a new Bill which, if passed, would see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill proposes to establish a Disused Tips Authority for Wales.

The Bill is the first of its type in the UK and is world-leading in developing a robust system for the safety of disused tips.

The new authority would become a Welsh Government sponsored body responsible for the assessment, registration, monitoring and management of disused tips.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: