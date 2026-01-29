Deputy First Minister discusses falling milk prices

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies met with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) to discuss the pressing issue of falling milk prices.

Falling milk prices are driven by global oversupply. Declining commodity values are also creating significant pressures for dairy businesses.

However, practical tools, market insight and targeted support remain available. These tools help farmers manage and plan confidently for the future.

Milk prices

Current market conditions are challenging. Maintaining an up‑to‑date understanding of market trends enables businesses to:

interpret price movements

anticipate processor decisions

plan effectively

Independent tools, calculators and guidance are provided by AHDB. They deliver robust market intelligence, analysis and regular updates.

These enable farmers to:

assess developments in both GB and global markets

understand their implications

take practical steps to strengthen business resilience

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)

Information and guidance to help dairy farmers is available on AHDB website: