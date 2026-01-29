Welsh Government
|Printable version
Deputy First Minister discusses falling milk prices
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies met with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) to discuss the pressing issue of falling milk prices.
Falling milk prices are driven by global oversupply. Declining commodity values are also creating significant pressures for dairy businesses.
However, practical tools, market insight and targeted support remain available. These tools help farmers manage and plan confidently for the future.
Milk prices
Current market conditions are challenging. Maintaining an up‑to‑date understanding of market trends enables businesses to:
- interpret price movements
- anticipate processor decisions
- plan effectively
Independent tools, calculators and guidance are provided by AHDB. They deliver robust market intelligence, analysis and regular updates.
These enable farmers to:
- assess developments in both GB and global markets
- understand their implications
- take practical steps to strengthen business resilience
Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)
Information and guidance to help dairy farmers is available on AHDB website:
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deputy-first-minister-discusses-falling-milk-prices
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New health hubs designed by women for women rollout across Wales29/01/2026 16:05:00
The first women's health hubs have launched in Wales this week, bringing menopause, contraception and menstrual health services closer to home.
Earlier treatment for people affected by ketamine29/01/2026 09:15:00
A new programme is being developed helping people get earlier support for ketamine-related health problems.
Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs28/01/2026 13:25:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.
Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs28/01/2026 11:05:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.
£11m Farming Connect programme to help Welsh farmers prepare for Sustainable Farming Scheme28/01/2026 09:05:00
A new £11m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Accommodation providers in Wales will be required to register under new law27/01/2026 14:05:00
Anyone who charges guests to stay overnight in Wales will soon be required by law to register their visitor accommodation with the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA).
Have your say on plans to boost speech and language support27/01/2026 09:05:00
Plans to extend the successful Talk With Me programme to support older children aged 5 to 11 with their speech, language and communication skills were published yesterday.
High street banking back in Ystradgynlais26/01/2026 14:05:00
People in Ystradgynlais can once again access face-to-face banking services on their high street following the opening of a new shared banking hub.
Water summit actions flow towards healthier rivers26/01/2026 10:20:00
“Let’s continue this work together for the benefit of our rivers, our communities and our future” – Deputy First Minister