Deputy First Minister Feasts on Success at Royal Welsh Show Food Showcase

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs recently [Tuesday 22 July] toured the flagship Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge at the Royal Welsh Show, witnessing firsthand how Welsh Government support is delivering major commercial opportunities for food and drink businesses across Wales.

Last year, the Business Lounge achieved record-breaking results, attracting 287 buyers from various market sectors and generating £3.5 million in confirmed sales with another estimated £2 million in potential sales. The event recorded over 1,080 business leads – the highest buyer engagement to date for this programme.

In 2024, the showcase brought together key industry players including 88 major retailers, foodservice companies and wholesalers, 156 delis, farm shops and hospitality venues, and 43 public procurement representatives.

And this year, there will be around 2000 products from over 300 producers on display in the Business Lounge. The Deputy First Minister had an opportunity to experience the buzz of the business lounge and food hall and spoke to producers who were looking forward to a busy Royal Welsh Show.

Funded by the Welsh Government, Cywain has been the launch-pad for countless up-and-coming food and drink producers. This year 16 producers are at the Royal Welsh Food Hall for the first time.

Exhibiting at the Cywain stand, Claire Garland, Pembrokeshire Cheesecake Company, recently said:

As a small business, it's wonderful to be here today. The facility provided through Cywain and Food Centre Wales to provide a stall and set up the facility at the Royal Welsh, which is a pinnacle for every small business, is absolutely priceless. Hopefully we'll make some good contacts here today. That's the main reason to come, as well as showcasing my products, and see where that takes us. We hope to have some really good leads from today and that the business will continue to thrive.

Sioned from Snowdonia Wagyu, recently said:

To be on this stall this year and have this kind of exposure is really excellent. To come to the Royal Welsh to exhibit is a big step. The actual cost of coming to a show for a small business is just one factor, and because there's just the two of us on the farm, it's nice to have that one day to test, just to see what the reaction is and get the feedback from people. We wouldn’t be able to do four days - we've got to grow the business a little bit first. It's really important that we have places like Cywain that can offer us this support - from staging the stand to how to speak to people and how to present your product as well. Selling the product to somebody is a completely different ball game to farming. It's imperative - that we have the support here in Wales.

