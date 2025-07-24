Welsh Government
|Printable version
Deputy First Minister Feasts on Success at Royal Welsh Show Food Showcase
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs recently [Tuesday 22 July] toured the flagship Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge at the Royal Welsh Show, witnessing firsthand how Welsh Government support is delivering major commercial opportunities for food and drink businesses across Wales.
Last year, the Business Lounge achieved record-breaking results, attracting 287 buyers from various market sectors and generating £3.5 million in confirmed sales with another estimated £2 million in potential sales. The event recorded over 1,080 business leads – the highest buyer engagement to date for this programme.
In 2024, the showcase brought together key industry players including 88 major retailers, foodservice companies and wholesalers, 156 delis, farm shops and hospitality venues, and 43 public procurement representatives.
And this year, there will be around 2000 products from over 300 producers on display in the Business Lounge. The Deputy First Minister had an opportunity to experience the buzz of the business lounge and food hall and spoke to producers who were looking forward to a busy Royal Welsh Show.
Funded by the Welsh Government, Cywain has been the launch-pad for countless up-and-coming food and drink producers. This year 16 producers are at the Royal Welsh Food Hall for the first time.
Exhibiting at the Cywain stand, Claire Garland, Pembrokeshire Cheesecake Company, recently said:
As a small business, it's wonderful to be here today. The facility provided through Cywain and Food Centre Wales to provide a stall and set up the facility at the Royal Welsh, which is a pinnacle for every small business, is absolutely priceless.
Hopefully we'll make some good contacts here today. That's the main reason to come, as well as showcasing my products, and see where that takes us. We hope to have some really good leads from today and that the business will continue to thrive.
Sioned from Snowdonia Wagyu, recently said:
To be on this stall this year and have this kind of exposure is really excellent. To come to the Royal Welsh to exhibit is a big step. The actual cost of coming to a show for a small business is just one factor, and because there's just the two of us on the farm, it's nice to have that one day to test, just to see what the reaction is and get the feedback from people. We wouldn’t be able to do four days - we've got to grow the business a little bit first.
It's really important that we have places like Cywain that can offer us this support - from staging the stand to how to speak to people and how to present your product as well. Selling the product to somebody is a completely different ball game to farming.
It's imperative - that we have the support here in Wales.
Commenting on the visit, the Deputy First Minister recently said:
The Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge demonstrates exactly how our strategic support is creating real commercial opportunities for Welsh producers. With £5 million in potential sales and over 1,000 business leads generated last year, this programme is helping our food and drink sector thrive whilst supporting farm diversification and rural sustainability.
The Welsh food and drink industry is a cornerstone of our economy and a source of immense national pride. Recent figures show that the Welsh Food and Drink sector produced a turnover more than £10 billion, while the supply chain employed in excess of 223,000 people accounting for 17% of Wales’ total workforce.
It was a pleasure to have a tour this morning and to meet the producers and It's exciting to see Welsh businesses connecting with major buyers and securing new market opportunities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deputy-first-minister-feasts-success-royal-welsh-show-food-showcase
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Big improvement in ambulance patient handover times24/07/2025 14:05:00
The number of people waiting more than an hour to transfer from an ambulance into an emergency department in Wales has fallen by almost a fifth.
Ten-year milestone for ‘Food and Fun’ summer holiday scheme24/07/2025 09:25:00
School’s out and once again the ‘Food and Fun’ programme will be providing free nutritious breakfasts, lunches and fun activities for learners to enjoy during the summer holidays.
Welsh Revenue Authority reports £2 billion in revenue for Wales23/07/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (23 July) announced £372 million in tax revenue for Wales during the last financial year.
Making wood work for Wales22/07/2025 14:05:00
Wales launches its first Timber Industrial Strategy today, to capitalise on growing global demand for timber, which is expected to quadruple by 2050.
Expert panel meets to shape the ethical and effective adoption of AI in Welsh public sector delivery22/07/2025 11:05:00
An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services for everyone living in Wales.
‘Magnificent showcase’ of Royal Welsh not possible without our farmers – Deputy First Minister21/07/2025 11:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has praised farmers for being the ‘backbone of our rural communities’.
NHS in Wales to offer premature babies long-acting protection against common winter virus21/07/2025 09:15:00
Babies born very prematurely will be offered protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a long-acting antibody medicine.
New plans for accessible and inclusive travel networks launched18/07/2025 14:10:00
New plans have been launched today to give people across Wales greater confidence and independence when travelling.
£250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help transform Roman Caerleon18/07/2025 13:10:00
A new ‘partnership’ project to explore potential opportunities at one of Europe's largest and best-preserved Roman military sites has secured £250,000 in grant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.