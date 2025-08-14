Welsh Government
Deputy First Minister hosts event to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day
A special ceremony is taking place in Cardiff today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.
The Deputy First Minister will represent Wales at the service, which is taking place at the Wales National War Memorial. It will honour Welsh veterans who served in Asia Pacific during the Second World War.
Huw Irranca-Davies will lay a wreath, alongside MP Dame Nia Griffiths and Mr Masaki Ikegami, Deputy Ambassador for the Japanese Embassy in the UK.
The Deputy First Minister will later host a private reception at the Temple of Peace, where families of VJ veterans will gather to remember their loved ones' service.
VJ Day, marked on 15 August, commemorated the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:
Today we honour the Welsh veterans and all those who served in Asia Pacific during the Second World War. On this 80th anniversary, we remember not only their service, but also the importance of reconciliation. We must ensure their stories and sacrifices are never forgotten, so that future generations can understand the true cost of war and the value of peace."
