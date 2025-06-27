Welsh Government
Deputy First Minister praises ‘exceptional’ firefighting during wildfire season
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has praised the exceptional skills of firefighters at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) following an unprecedented rise in wildfires across Wales.
The Deputy First Minister recently met with firefighters at Tonypandy Fire and Rescue Station who have recently tackled large-scale fires in Maerdy and Treorchy.
The visit follows a challenging period for SWFRS, with provisional data showing in the calendar year to May there have been 191 wildfires in Rhondda Cynon Taf, compared to 68 in the same period last year.
Around 90% of the fires this year were believed to be started deliberately, which in dry weather can spread out of control and put communities, natural landscapes and wildlife at risk. They also mean firefighters are unavailable to respond to other emergencies.
Fortunately, thanks to the expertise of firefighters at SWFRS, all such fires were expertly contained and extinguished without causing any known casualties.
During the visit, the Deputy First Minister also heard about the Service’s successful preventative work with children and young people, which is helping to reduce deliberate fire-setting incidents across the service area.
Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
It was an honour to meet with firefighters at Tonypandy who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in protecting our communities from wildfires. Their courage and professionalism when confronting these dangerous wildfires has saved lives and protected countless homes and properties.
As our climate changes, bringing longer growing seasons and increased summer heatwaves, we must adapt our approach to fire prevention and land management. I am committed to working with SWFRS and the Wales Wildfire Board to ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to meet these evolving challenges.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Dean Loader, said:
We were pleased to welcome the Deputy First Minister to Tonypandy Fire Station and greatly appreciate his recognition of the dedication and professionalism shown by our staff during what was an extremely challenging period. It was a privilege to demonstrate some of the innovative techniques and technologies the Service is using to tackle wildfires, and to discuss future opportunities for collaboration, education, and community engagement. Together, we can continue to reduce risk and keep our communities safe.
