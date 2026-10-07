Welsh Government
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Deputy First Minister responds to deprivation figures: UK Prime Minister urged to act over child payment
Tackling child poverty is one of the Welsh Government's top priorities, with Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation (WIMD) 2025 analysis underlining the importance of its work.
- New analysis published today shows around 2 in 5 children in Wales were living in income deprivation in 2024.
- Tackling child poverty is a top priority for the new Welsh Government, with early progress on funded childcare, the Cynnal pilot, and a new Child Poverty Strategy.
- Assurances needed from UK Government on Cynnal pilot.
Early progress has been made to expand funded childcare, develop a Welsh child payment pilot and deliver a new child poverty strategy with meaningful targets and clear milestones.
Analysis published today from the WIMD 2025 shows around 2 in 5 children in Wales were living in income deprivation in 2024. The findings highlight the continuing impact of poverty on children's life chances, including their health, education and future opportunities.
To successfully deliver the Cynnal child payment pilot, the Welsh Government requires assurances from the UK Government that those receiving the payment will not lose out due to Treasury rules.
Work to develop Cynnal is progressing quickly as part of the government’s core commitment to tackle child poverty. The Welsh Government continues to press the UK Government to agree DWP and HMRC disregards so that the payment does not reduce entitlement to other benefits, allowing children and families to receive the maximum possible support.
Based on international evidence, the pilot intends to provide a weekly payment for young children in low-income households in a limited number of local authority areas. By putting extra money directly into family budgets, it will aim to help with the cost of everyday essentials during a child's early years and reduce some of the financial pressures facing families.
In its first months in office, the Welsh Government has also taken action on accelerating the expansion of the first phase of its funded childcare offer for two year olds and also extended free school meal eligibility in secondary schools, building on the universal free school meals programme already available in primary schools.
These interventions underpin a renewed and focused Child Poverty Strategy, which will bring together action across government and set meaningful targets and clear measures to track progress in reducing child poverty over the years ahead.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams said:
We are clear that tackling poverty is a moral imperative that we are putting at the heart of Government. We are determined to take action to help those in poverty but to also prevent people falling into poverty in the first place.
There has been painfully little change in child poverty rates in Wales under previous governments, with the levels of child poverty not just persisting, but deepening.
The analysis published today further strengthens the case and highlights the urgency for rapid and radical action to tackle child poverty. A key intervention is our Cynnal pilot, and I call on the UK Government to give us the tools now to deliver this effectively. There is no time to waste.
We have a clear focus to deliver practical support for families by helping families with everyday costs, expanding funded childcare and developing our Cynnal pilot to demonstrate how we can take direct action to address poverty and support families.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deputy-first-minister-responds-deprivation-figures-uk-prime-minister-urged-act-over-child-payment
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