Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, has re-visited Cwmtillery to meet with residents and review progress since the significant landslip at a disused coal tip that occurred during Storm Bert in November 2024.

During the visit, he praised the swift response of emergency services and local partners in evacuating residents and securing the site, which enabled people to return to their homes as quickly as possible.

The Deputy First Minister, who has responsibility for Climate Change yesterday said:

The landslip was a terrifying experience for local residents, and my heart goes out to those who continue to be affected. Meeting with the community again today has shown the remarkable progress made since my last visit in November.

The Mining Remediation Authority is conducting weekly inspections of the tip, and the Welsh Government has provided immediate funding of £174,000 to ensure vital work can continue without delay.

A new drainage system installed following the November landslip has proved effective during recent rainfall while additional monitoring is in place during adverse weather events.

The Welsh Government continues to support Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in delivering a long-term strategy to secure the site for the future.

The Council has submitted a bid for £610,000 under the Coal Tip Safety Grant Scheme for the delivery of the next phase of works to support crucial infrastructure improvements, including culvert repairs and drainage works.

The Deputy First Minister added: