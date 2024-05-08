Scottish Government
|Printable version
Deputy First Minister stands down
Shona Robison to remain in Cabinet.
Shona Robison has chosen to step down as Deputy First Minister and formally tendered her resignation to the First Minister.
Ms Robison will remain in Cabinet, in a role which will be announced in due course.
Ms Robison was appointed to the role in March 2023 at the same time as taking up the position of Cabinet Secretary for Finance.
Background
First Minister’s letter to Shona Robison
Thank you for your kind words and also for being so open and thoughtful with me during our conversation last week. I deeply appreciate your willingness to help the process of taking forward our party and our government by offering to step aside from the role of Deputy First Minister. It is a role you have carried out well and with dedication, as you have in all your roles in government.
I thought hard about your offer because I recognise it as an act of selfless generosity. I agree with you that it will help me create the inclusive and unified team that is needed to take Scotland forward.
I have made clear that my government will deliver progressive policies that will eradicate child poverty, improve the NHS, build the economy and create jobs, and take action on the climate emergency. I am delighted you have agreed to continue in a vital and senior role in Cabinet to stand alongside me in achieving that vision.
I know I will be able to rely on your counsel and advice in the future and look forward to working with you for the future of Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/deputy-first-minister-stands-down/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Action on antimicrobial resistance08/05/2024 13:10:00
Collaborative UK approach to combat infection threat.
Humza Yousaf steps down as First Minister07/05/2024 15:05:00
Humza Yousaf, the youngest and first person of colour to hold the office of Scotland’s First Minister has formally stepped down. At his time of appointment, he was the first Muslim leader of any Western nation.
Pupil projections and implications for teacher resourcing needs in Scotland: Education workforce modelling and research07/05/2024 12:05:00
Potential impact of demographic change in Scotland over the next decade, and the implications for pupil projections and the corresponding teacher resourcing needs.
Thousands of carers in Scotland to get new benefit03/05/2024 13:05:00
Carer Support Payment extended to 10 new council areas.
Readiness for Remote Learning Report03/05/2024 12:05:00
The report on public schools’ readiness for remote learning summarises findings from Education Scotland’s survey which ran between June and August 2023.
Protecting fans from ticket touts02/05/2024 15:05:00
Proposals which will help to protect people against the threat of ticket touts at UEFA EURO 2028 are the focus of a new consultation launched today.
Mental Health and Capacity and Capacity Reform Programme: Delivery Plan October 2023 – April 202502/05/2024 12:05:00
Initial delivery plan for the Mental Health & Capacity Reform Programme, setting out a range of actions that are either underway or planned in the period up to April 2025.