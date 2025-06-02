Deputy First Minister visits award-winning climate-friendly beef farm

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has visited an award-winning Anglesey farm to see how sustainable farming practices are creating a blueprint for climate-friendly food production in Wales.

The Deputy First Minister, toured Castellior farm recently to learn how farmer Dylan Jones is successfully combining profitable beef production with environmental stewardship.

Castellior farm, spanning 332 hectares and run by Dylan and his father Wyn, has recently received prestigious recognition at the British Grassland Society Awards Evening 2024 and was named Beef Farmer of the Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards 2024.

During his visit, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently said:

The sustainable production of food remains at the core of the Sustainable Farming Scheme. But significant changes to our climate and weather will continue to develop over the next few decades, and it is essential that we take steps now to build resilience and adapt to the potential impacts of climate change. Dylan is an exemplar in showing how farms can modify pasture management to address the impacts of climate change while staying profitable - good for business and good for our environment.

Dylan's commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through his successful application to Farming Connect's Try-Out Fund, which supports farmers to test new approaches to improve sustainability.

His project, titled 'Evaluation of Phosphate sources with homegrown cereals in relation to farm nutrient balance and environmental footprint', aims to find more sustainable ways to manage essential nutrients on the farm.

The Try-Out Fund enables Welsh farmers to experiment with innovative techniques that might otherwise be too risky to implement without support, driving continuous improvement across the agricultural sector.

Dylan is also an active member of Farming Connect's Farmer Steering Group, sharing his expertise to help shape the content and focus of Farming Connect.

Dylan Jones recently said:

I was pleased to welcome the Deputy First Minister to the farm to showcase the progress and developments we’ve made over the past ten years. Our collaboration with Farming Connect at various stages throughout this period has provided valuable guidance and helped give us the confidence to move forward. During the visit, we had an open and constructive discussion about the ongoing challenges facing the agricultural sector. I was grateful for the Deputy First Minister’s respectful approach and willingness to listen to my concerns, particularly around food security and the long term future of agriculture in Wales.

Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery for Farming Connect at Mentera, recently said:

This visit was a great opportunity for the Deputy First Minister to see the impact this important programme has on the agricultural industry. As the agricultural industry transitions to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme the support offered by Farming Connect will be vital. It's been a pleasure working with Dylan on some of the innovative projects he's been doing in Castellior.

Results from Dylan's pioneering work will be shared at a Farming Connect Our Farms Farm Walk in September, allowing other Welsh farmers to learn from Castellior's sustainable approach.

The farm demonstrates how focusing on soil health, efficient resource use, and data-driven decision making can create a farming system that's both environmentally responsible and economically viable for Wales' agricultural future.