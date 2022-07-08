Deputy Minister bangs the drum for Welsh music: funding to help Wales music sector hit the right note

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden visited Ratio:Production in Aberbargoed to see how the Creative Wales Music Capital Fund has helped to grow the business and their services to the music and events industry.

Creative Wales, through the Music Capital Fund awarded more than £524,000 to 58 music venues across Wales. The fund has assisted small and medium sized music businesses to improve and increase their commercial outlook and sustainability and contribute to the development and growth of the music industry in Wales.

Ratio:Production received funding through the Music Capital Fund to develop a purpose-built recording studio for capturing live performance and creating media for artists, in addition to the facilities to serve british sign language and interpretation for live music concerts.

This funding follows the crucial support the business received during the Covid-19 pandemic from the Cultural Recovery Fund.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:

The Music Capital Fund has encouraged a step change in the music industry. Improved facilities will add to the range of use of venues, attract better artists and increase audience numbers. All of which will have an immediate economic benefit to music businesses, their supply chains, and the industry as a whole. I was delighted to see how Ratio:Production have made the most of the funding – and wish them every success for the future.

Emily Darlington from Ratio:Production, yesterday said:

The support we've had from the government during and since the pandemic has been outstanding, we've been able to sustain our freelancers throughout and future proof our business for years to come.

As additional support for the music sector in Wales, Creative Wales will be launching a new £250,000 Music Revenue Fund today 08 July 2022.

The Music Revenue Fund aims to encourage music labels and music management businesses to apply for funding that will provide additional support for stronger campaigns around planned releases. Improving their commercial outlook and sustainability, and as a result, contribute to the development and growth of the music industry in Wales.