Welsh Government
|Printable version
Deputy Minister confirms majority of bus services will be protected thanks to £46m fund
The majority of bus services in Wales will be protected thanks to a new transitional scheme announced by the Welsh Government last week (Friday, June 16).
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters published details of the Bus Transition Fund this morning in a joint statement with the WLGA and bus operators.
The Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport confirmed the fund would replace the Bus Emergency Scheme which comes to an end late July.
The Deputy Minister said:
Today I have published a statement with industry partners and local authorities setting out further information on our financial support to the bus industry for this financial year.
As a direct result of this funding we will be able to avoid mass cancellation of services across Wales.
It will provide immediate financial support to bus operators in Wales so that those vital services can continue.
We are making £46m available from bus budgets to support BES and the Bus Transition Fund arrangements for the whole financial year. This funding will also keep the strategic TrawsCymru services running.
Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard with the Regional Network Planning Teams and operators to plan and cost a network of bus services which can be delivered when the emergency funding ends.
The funding available will ensure that the majority of the current services will be protected across Wales although some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic.
Regional Network Planning Teams continue with their detailed analysis of the bus network that will be delivered through our Bus Transition Fund.
This work will be done at pace so that any potential future network changes are communicated with as much notice as possible.
We will continue to work together to develop a longer-term sustainable funding model that bridges the gap to franchising.
Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of WLGA, said:
There has been some really intensive joint work undertaken by councils with operators, Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to protect as many bus services as possible whilst passenger numbers recover.
The financial position has been particularly challenging due to the huge increase in costs and reduction in passengers.
WLGA welcomes the Welsh Government funding but acknowledges that we simply can’t protect every route.
The Bus Transition Fund will enable us to move steadily away from emergency funding back towards a mix of commercial and supported services.
I’d like to thank all of those involved in working to find a way forward and it will be really important that we do all we can to encourage people to use the buses so we sustain as many services as possible.
Aaron Hill, Director of Confederation of Passenger Transport, said:
The Bus Transition Fund is good news for bus passengers throughout Wales, providing them with greater certainty over their travel to work, school and to see friends and family.
Operators have worked hard with local authority colleagues over recent months to identify the routes that needed support, adapt the network to new travel patterns, and to protect the services that are most important to the people of Wales.
We will now work closely with Welsh Government and local partners to grow services and encourage people to get back on the bus.
Director of Coach and Bus Association Cymru, Scott Pearson added:
The Coach and Bus Association Cymru membership welcome the partnership style of working with Government adopted to ensure our customers continue to receive the bus services they rely upon each and every day.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deputy-minister-confirms-majority-bus-services-will-be-protected-thanks-46m-fund
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Joint Statement on new Bus Transition Fund19/06/2023 14:05:00
A joint statement given recently (16 June 2023) from Welsh Government, TfW, WLGA, Association of Transport Co- ordinating Officers (ATCO), Confederation of Passenger Transport and Coach and Bus Association Cymru.
UN praises Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales as ‘example of good practice in human rights policymaking’16/06/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales has been praised as an ‘example of good practice in human rights policymaking’ by a UN report.
Five-year conservation project gets underway at Tintern Abbey16/06/2023 11:25:00
Cadw is leading an ambitious five-year programme of essential conservation works at the iconic Tintern Abbey.
Welsh Government celebrates Clean Air Day with £58m boost for active travel16/06/2023 09:10:00
More than £58m will be invested into ways to help us choose to walk and cycle for local journeys, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters confirmed yesterday (Thursday, June 15).
Welsh Government donates fire truck to Ukraine’s Kharkiv Airport following appeal15/06/2023 16:20:00
Wales is donating a specialised airport fire truck to Kharkiv Airport in Ukraine in response to an appeal following a missile attack which left the airport’s original fire truck damaged beyond repair.
Deputy Minister leads the way to get troubled service back on track15/06/2023 14:05:00
Delays, cancellations, and overcrowding are just some of the reasons Deputy Minister Lee Waters decided to take a trip on the Wrexham to Bidston line.
Welsh law consolidation project continues as new historic environment legislation becomes an Act14/06/2023 17:30:00
Welsh legislation that will better protect scheduled monuments and listed buildings has received Royal Assent.
Flagship programme to expand Flying Start exceeds target in first phase14/06/2023 13:10:00
The Welsh Government has exceeded its target for the first phase of expanding its flagship Flying Start programme, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
New approach to tackle diabetes and improve care unveiled13/06/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has published new requirements for the NHS in Wales to improve diabetes care and better support people to manage their condition.