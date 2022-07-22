Welsh Government
|Printable version
Deputy Minister heads to the track to see how Horseracing is galloping to a brighter future
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has visited Chepstow Racecourse to see how Horse Racing in Wales is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hear about aspirations for future growth.
Wales’ three racecourses received more than £1.6 million in emergency funding from the Welsh Government’s Spectator Sports Fund, which was introduced to support venues when sport had to be played behind closed doors to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Overall, the Welsh Government invested over £20 million in racecourses, sports clubs and national organisations across 7 sports to help them through periods of the pandemic, when the necessary restrictions prevented spectators from attending matches and events.
The investment safeguarded hundreds of jobs in the sport sector, provided financial stability for the sports supported and protected grassroots sport from the potential consequences of the overall impact on revenue budgets.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
Like many other sports, horseracing has faced a challenging two years. So I was very pleased to learn about the real difference our Spectator Sports Fund made to racecourses in Wales.
We’re all very aware that throughout the pandemic sport has been severely affected, which is why we acted quickly to deliver the Spectator Sports Fund to the sports which would suffer a hit to their revenue as a result.
I’m very pleased that the future is now looking much brighter and that we can hear hooves thundering on our racecourses once more. I hope we can work with the British Horseracing Authority to maximise the opportunities to further grow this industry in Wales.
Phil Bell, Executive Director of Chepstow and Ffos Las Racecourses, yesterday said:
The period of hosting race meetings behind closed doors was a difficult one for all concerned, and we were grateful for the support of the Welsh Government through this time and in the months since. The Welsh horseracing community punches well above its weight in what it achieves within the sport more widely, and we look forward to working with the Welsh Government to further promote the sport and encourage both racegoers and owners to consider coming racing, or having horses trained in Wales.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/deputy-minister-heads-track-see-how-horseracing-galloping-brighter-future
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Caerphilly-based consortium wins race for funding to develop new greener electric vehicle motor22/07/2022 12:15:00
Administered by the Welsh Government as part of Ford’s legacy in Wales, the Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund was established to help address strategic technical challenges associated with low-carbon vehicles.
Further £3m to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times22/07/2022 11:05:00
A further £3m is to be invested by the Welsh Government to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times for the most seriously ill or injured.
Wales, a nation of innovation: Baglan company and Welsh Government co-invest to develop UK ‘first’ in mobile technology22/07/2022 09:05:00
Baglan based Crossflow Energy’s revolutionary mast incorporates a wind turbine, solar panels, and on site battery storage.
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data21/07/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 21st July).
Appointment of Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales21/07/2022 10:38:00
Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, yesterday announced the appointment of Marilyn Bryan-Jones as Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales.
Welsh Government Fuel support scheme extended to more than 400,000 low-income households after £90m investment20/07/2022 13:25:00
More than 400,000 low-income households in Wales will be eligible to benefit from a £200 payment to help keep their homes warm this autumn and winter.
More than 100 people secure work in Welsh food and drink sector19/07/2022 14:25:00
A Welsh Government-backed campaign has supported more than 100 people to secure employment in the Welsh food and drink sector during its three-month pilot.
First Minister hosts summit on solutions to river pollution19/07/2022 13:25:00
The First Minister yesterday hosted a summit at the Royal Welsh Show to identify ways of reducing pollution in Welsh rivers.
Joint Devolved Finance Ministers' letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi MP19/07/2022 12:20:00
Letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer
Joint Devolved Finance Ministers' letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadim Zahawi MP19/07/2022 09:05:00
Rebecca Evans MS, Minister for Finance and Local Government in the Welsh Government, alongside her counterparts Kate Forbes MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, in the Scottish Government and Conor Murphy MLA, Minister of Finance in the Northern Ireland Executive, have jointly written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadim Zahawi MP.