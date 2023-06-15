Welsh Government
Deputy Minister leads the way to get troubled service back on track
Delays, cancellations, and overcrowding are just some of the reasons Deputy Minister Lee Waters decided to take a trip on the Wrexham to Bidston line.
The Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport wanted to experience problems that have been reported by passengers over recent months and front up to criticism.
On the train he was able to learn more about the issues from members of the Wrexham-Bidston Rail Users’ Association.
He was then able to discuss with leaders of Flintshire and Chester and Cheshire West Council and has now tasked Transport for Wales with developing a plan to improve the service.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters yesterday said:
It is fair to say there have been a number of challenges for rail services in Wales in recent months and the issues on this line have not been good enough.
I wanted to take time to travel on the line today to see first-hand some of the frustrations passengers are facing on a daily basis.
We like to celebrate success, but it is also important for us to hold our hands up when things are not good enough.
Transport for Wales is fully committed to improving services on the Wrexham to Bidston line and are working hard to ensure that passengers have a reliable, punctual service they can depend on.
Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, TfW Managing Director added:
It's been a frustrating few months for passengers on the Wrexham - Bidston line.
First the line lost its train service, with replacement buses running, due to the withdrawal of a significant part of our train fleet caused by engine safety problems.
This led to an extensive repair programme being required. This was followed by the introduction of refurbished Class 230 trains on the route, which have seen teething problems with rolling stock technical issues and poor timekeeping.
We apologise to passengers on the line for these problems.
We are putting in place a series of initiatives to get the line back to reliable train service, focussing on stabilising the new rolling stock reliability and traincrew familiarisation in the first instance.
Once this is accomplished, we can start to plan a higher frequency service.
The refurbished Class 230 trains represent a step improvement in train quality for the line, and we are confident they will deliver the aspirations of stakeholders and customers as we work through the plan.
