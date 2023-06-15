Deputy Minister leads the way to get troubled service back on track

Delays, cancellations, and overcrowding are just some of the reasons Deputy Minister Lee Waters decided to take a trip on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

The Deputy Minister with responsibility for transport wanted to experience problems that have been reported by passengers over recent months and front up to criticism.

On the train he was able to learn more about the issues from members of the Wrexham-Bidston Rail Users’ Association.

He was then able to discuss with leaders of Flintshire and Chester and Cheshire West Council and has now tasked Transport for Wales with developing a plan to improve the service.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters yesterday said:

It is fair to say there have been a number of challenges for rail services in Wales in recent months and the issues on this line have not been good enough. I wanted to take time to travel on the line today to see first-hand some of the frustrations passengers are facing on a daily basis. We like to celebrate success, but it is also important for us to hold our hands up when things are not good enough. Transport for Wales is fully committed to improving services on the Wrexham to Bidston line and are working hard to ensure that passengers have a reliable, punctual service they can depend on.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, TfW Managing Director added: