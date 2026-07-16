Welsh Government
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Deputy Minister sets out priorities for skills and tertiary education in Wales
The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, has set out his plans to build a coherent, accessible, and excellent lifelong learning system.
Speaking in the Senedd, the Deputy Minister confirmed that a comprehensive national skills audit is underway to map current and future workforce needs across Wales, identify shortages and inform investment decisions. Early findings from the audit will feed into a Future Skills Summit this autumn, bringing together business, the tertiary sector and training providers.
A new national strategy is also being developed, drawing on the Summit and audit, to support learners in a changing labour market and promote both vocational and academic pathways.
Recognising the pressures facing further education colleges and school sixth forms, the Deputy Minister committed to working closely with the sector to address challenges and encourage greater collaboration.
A review of higher education will also be launched, with more details to be published before the end of August.
The Deputy Minister also committed to maximising opportunities for young people in Wales to study and work in Europe, including through rejoining Erasmus+.
Options are also being examined to reform the Seren network to better address participation gaps and support learners from the most disadvantaged communities.
Expanding Welsh-medium and bilingual provision across the tertiary system is a core priority, including apprenticeships and workplace bilingual capability.
The Deputy Minister said:
Every learner deserves the chance to succeed, whatever path they choose. Our review of higher education funding will help make sure our universities can continue to offer world-class opportunities for Welsh learners. And by listening to businesses, colleges and training providers, we can build a skills system that truly works for people and communities across Wales. By working together, we can build a lifelong learning system that works for everyone.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/deputy-minister-sets-out-priorities-skills-and-tertiary-education-wales
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