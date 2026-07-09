Deputy Minister sets out priorities for social care, mental health and women's health

Plans to improve access to social care, provide same day mental health support and strengthen the Women's Health Plan were outlined by the Deputy Minister.

progressing a National Care Service for Wales and strengthening safeguarding arrangements.

mental health services to shift towards open-access, same-day support, with 21 demonstrator sites already underway and further rollout planned

Women's Health Summit this month will hear directly from women with lived experience, alongside action to improve endometriosis, abortion services and maternity safety

Plans to improve access to social care, provide same day mental health support and strengthen the Women's Health Plan were outlined by the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister committed to advancing a National Care Service for Wales, underpinned by the ambition of delivering social care that is free at the point of need and by strengthening safeguarding arrangements to better protect children and adults at risk.

The Deputy Minister committed to improve mental health, neurodivergence and learning disability support, with a focus on strengthened community services. Mental health services will shift to same day access through a significant service transformation.

Future actions to tackle key priorities including brain health, earlier diagnosis and improving support will be set out in a new Dementia Strategy for Wales.

Later this month, a Women's Health Summit will hear from women with lived experience and clinicians, focusing on tackling the normalisation of pain. Work is underway to improve endometriosis and abortion services, as well as improving maternity safety and support for families who experience the loss of a baby.

Delyth Jewell, the Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health said: