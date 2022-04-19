Welsh Government
|Printable version
Deputy Minister urges eligible families to claim Healthy Start payment
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle MS, is encouraging eligible families to sign up for Healthy Start to get healthy food and vitamins for free.
Families can get a pre-paid card that is topped up every 4 weeks with credit to buy healthy food - fruit, vegetables, pulses and milk and infant formula. They can also get free Healthy Start vitamins.
Currently, nearly 40% of people within Wales who are eligible for the scheme are not claiming it.
Healthy Start is available to those who are more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under four, and are in receipt of certain benefits. From the 10th week of pregnancy until a child turns 4, you could be entitled to more than £1,200 to spend on healthy food.
Healthy Start cards can be used in retailers that sell food and accept MasterCard.
They can be used to buy:
- cow’s milk
- fresh, frozen and tined fruit and vegetables
- dried and tinned pulses
- first infant formula milk
You can also collect free Healthy Start vitamins. Taking certain vitamins during pregnancy and in early childhood improves both mothers’ and children’s health – just ask your midwife or health visitor for advice on where to get them.
Flintshire mum-of-two Emma already benefits from Healthy Start. Emma was told about the scheme by her partner’s mother.
Following the birth of her first child, she began accessing the scheme in 2019 and then again after her second child was born. Emma says the Healthy Start Scheme has helped financially and encouraged her to buy healthy foods.
To make the most of her allowance, which is automatically added to her card every four weeks, Emma said:
My tip would be to organise and plan ahead what meals you are going to make for the family. I use fresh fruit and vegetables, but I also use frozen and tinned fruit and vegetable so we can always have some in the meals we make. I always use my Healthy Start allocation to buy these foods.
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle said:
Typically four in ten people in Wales who could be receiving Healthy Start have not yet applied. I would urge people who think they may qualify to apply on line. Sadly, the increased cost of living is affecting so many families in Wales and across the UK, and I want to ensure that people are aware of Healthy Start and making use of the scheme to help them buy healthy food for their families.
To find out if you’re eligible visit www.healthystart.nhs.uk.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/deputy-minister-urges-eligible-families-claim-healthy-start-payment
Latest News from
Welsh Government
NHS Bursary extended in Wales19/04/2022 12:10:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2023-24 academic year.
“Everything we do helps protect us and the people around us” – First Minister Mark Drakeford14/04/2022 12:10:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken about the importance of continuing to take simple steps to protect our public health to manage the spread of coronavirus.
Nearly £8m in funding to extend employment support services13/04/2022 12:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing nearly £8m to continue three employment services that help people recovering from physical, mental ill-health and substance misuse into and to remain in work, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, has announced today.
Wales' expanded flu programme extended by another year13/04/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan yesterday confirmed Wales' flu vaccination programme will once again be extended to include those aged 50 and over and secondary school children in academic years 7-11 (11-16 years old).
Global opportunity to get people hooked on Welsh seafood13/04/2022 09:05:00
Welsh seafood will be on display in Spain later this month at the world’s largest trade event for the sector – Seafood Expo Global.
Suspected suicide information to be collected to prevent future tragedies12/04/2022 14:05:00
A new national monitoring system is being set up to collect information on suspected suicides as part of a wider approach to prevent future tragedies, the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has announced.
North East Wales farms are a great example of what can be achieved12/04/2022 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited two farms in North East Wales to see how they are benefiting from Farming Connect which includes support to create a business to introduce farming to school children.
A Second Chance Nation: Where it's never too late to learn12/04/2022 09:05:00
Speech given yesterday by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.