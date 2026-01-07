Deputy PM David Lammy travels to Washington to kick off UK role in America's 250th celebrations

UK engagement in America 250 year kicks off with time capsule exchange

Deputy PM to visit his counterpart in the White House to discuss UK-US special relationship, economic growth and long-term peace in Ukraine

DPM to witness court reforms in Toronto that introduced judge-only trials helping speed up justice for victims

The Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, will today (Wednesday 7 January) begin a two-day visit to Washington DC at the invitation of his counterpart, Vice President JD Vance.

The Deputy Prime Minister will kick-off UK engagement in the America 250 celebrations, as the US marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence – its semi-quincentennial.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President will discuss Europe’s role in delivering sustainable, long-term peace in Ukraine and shared endeavours to deliver jobs and economic growth both sides of the Atlantic.

At an America 250 event in Mount Vernon, the Deputy Prime Minister will reflect on how his experiences studying and working in America shaped his own public service and look ahead to the shared future of the UK and the US.

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver the United Kingdom’s contribution to a time capsule, destined to be buried under the Washington Monument, as part of the celebrations. This comes the year after a sister time capsule was buried in Trafalgar Square in London.

He will also meet young men supported by Baltimore’s Next One Up charity to become the city’s next generation of leaders, as well as the 2026 cohort of Marshall Scholars who will study postgraduate degrees in the UK during the historic America 250 Anniversary Year.

The Deputy PM is expected to speak about the strength of the special relationship, saying:

Far from being an abstract idea, it is built through practical cooperation and shared purpose. In defence and security. In the trade and investment that benefit us all. In working together to secure peace and stability across the globe. And in our partnerships on emerging technologies and energy security, which will help shape the world in the decades to come. For me, it is deeply personal influenced by my own history in your country. First, studying in Massachusetts and then working in California. Opportunities here which enabled me, in turn, to serve the public of my own country. So today is very much about history but it is also about looking to the future. The 250th anniversary of your independence in July and events which will showcase this great nation and the huge amount it has to offer the world.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and US Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum will be joined at Mount Vernon by students who had winning entries in Virginia’s statewide ‘Expressions of Freedom’ student competition included in the contents of the Time Capsule.

The Time Capsule – designed by architect Lord Norman Foster – will contain instructions to be reopened on 4th July 2276. The Deputy Prime Minister will gift the US Government with the Portland limestone Capstone – made from one of the original steps of the George Washington Statue plinth in London – which is inscribed with thirteen six-pointed stars replicating the design of George Washington’s famous Headquarters Flag.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to meet US Supreme Justice Elena Kagan at the Supreme Court and members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Following the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Washington DC he will travel to Toronto to gather vital information on how judge-alone trials operate in Ontario and what lessons could be learnt for court reform in England and Wales. He will discuss how the system works with senior members of the judiciary and the Attorney General of Ontario, Doug Downey.

