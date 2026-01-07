Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Deputy PM David Lammy travels to Washington to kick off UK role in America's 250th celebrations
The Deputy Prime Minister begins visit to Washington DC at the invitation of his counterpart, Vice President JD Vance, to mark America 250 celebrations.
- UK engagement in America 250 year kicks off with time capsule exchange
- Deputy PM to visit his counterpart in the White House to discuss UK-US special relationship, economic growth and long-term peace in Ukraine
- DPM to witness court reforms in Toronto that introduced judge-only trials helping speed up justice for victims
The Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, will today (Wednesday 7 January) begin a two-day visit to Washington DC at the invitation of his counterpart, Vice President JD Vance.
The Deputy Prime Minister will kick-off UK engagement in the America 250 celebrations, as the US marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence – its semi-quincentennial.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President will discuss Europe’s role in delivering sustainable, long-term peace in Ukraine and shared endeavours to deliver jobs and economic growth both sides of the Atlantic.
At an America 250 event in Mount Vernon, the Deputy Prime Minister will reflect on how his experiences studying and working in America shaped his own public service and look ahead to the shared future of the UK and the US.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver the United Kingdom’s contribution to a time capsule, destined to be buried under the Washington Monument, as part of the celebrations. This comes the year after a sister time capsule was buried in Trafalgar Square in London.
He will also meet young men supported by Baltimore’s Next One Up charity to become the city’s next generation of leaders, as well as the 2026 cohort of Marshall Scholars who will study postgraduate degrees in the UK during the historic America 250 Anniversary Year.
The Deputy PM is expected to speak about the strength of the special relationship, saying:
Far from being an abstract idea, it is built through practical cooperation and shared purpose.
In defence and security. In the trade and investment that benefit us all. In working together to secure peace and stability across the globe. And in our partnerships on emerging technologies and energy security, which will help shape the world in the decades to come.
For me, it is deeply personal influenced by my own history in your country. First, studying in Massachusetts and then working in California. Opportunities here which enabled me, in turn, to serve the public of my own country.
So today is very much about history but it is also about looking to the future.
The 250th anniversary of your independence in July and events which will showcase this great nation and the huge amount it has to offer the world.
The Deputy Prime Minister, Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and US Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum will be joined at Mount Vernon by students who had winning entries in Virginia’s statewide ‘Expressions of Freedom’ student competition included in the contents of the Time Capsule.
The Time Capsule – designed by architect Lord Norman Foster – will contain instructions to be reopened on 4th July 2276. The Deputy Prime Minister will gift the US Government with the Portland limestone Capstone – made from one of the original steps of the George Washington Statue plinth in London – which is inscribed with thirteen six-pointed stars replicating the design of George Washington’s famous Headquarters Flag.
During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to meet US Supreme Justice Elena Kagan at the Supreme Court and members of Congress on Capitol Hill.
Following the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Washington DC he will travel to Toronto to gather vital information on how judge-alone trials operate in Ontario and what lessons could be learnt for court reform in England and Wales. He will discuss how the system works with senior members of the judiciary and the Attorney General of Ontario, Doug Downey.
Background information
- The America 250 programme encourages Americans to reflect on their history and renew their commitment to the ideals of democracy. You can find out more about the America 250 programme of activity here.
- Photos of the Deputy Prime Minister attending the ceremony at Mount Vernon and meeting with the Vice President are available on request.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/deputy-pm-david-lammy-travels-to-washington-to-kick-off-uk-role-in-americas-250th-celebrations
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
NHS and probation join forces to break cycle of reoffending09/01/2026 16:20:00
Offenders with mental health and addiction issues will be jointly monitored by probation and NHS experts to address the root causes of reoffending.
Interest rate decreased on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts09/01/2026 13:15:00
Reduction of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from today (9 January 2026).
Thousands of new magistrates wanted in 2026 as Government launches national recruitment campaign05/01/2026 10:15:00
Thousands of ordinary people from all walks of life are being called on by the Government to volunteer their time to delivering justice by becoming a magistrate.
Festive booze ban for record number of offenders on tags30/12/2025 13:05:00
More offenders than ever before will be forced to stay sober this festive season as part of the Government’s Plan for Change to cut alcohol-fuelled crime.
Thousands to benefit from multi million investment to justice23/12/2025 11:15:00
More people facing debt, house repossession or custody battles will benefit from free legal support thanks to a multi-million pound grant for the sector, the Deputy Prime Minister announced today (Tuesday 23 December).
Increased access to justice for claimants to take on powerful organisations in court19/12/2025 14:25:00
Greater access to justice thanks to Government’s plans for legislation to help claimants receive funding to take on powerful organisations in court.
Whole life orders for murders connected to the police, prison or probation officer's current or former duties17/12/2025 12:20:00
Whole life orders for murders connected to the police, prison or probation officer's current or former duties
Our Voice, Video and Integration journey15/12/2025 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Marc Bowie, 11 December 2025 – delivering value, Evolve, Justice Digital Strategy.