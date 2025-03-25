Deputy PM tells Parliament: Back reforms to get Britain building

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill yesterday had its Second Reading in Parliament.

Reforms will unlock economic growth and accelerate delivery of homes and critical infrastructure and are expected to bring jobs and opportunity across the country

Ambition delivers on the 1.5 million homes commitment in our Plan for Change, and push to make Britain a clean energy superpower

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has warned there is ‘no time to waste’ as she urged Parliament to back key legislation needed to speed up the delivery of the Plan for Change milestone of 1.5 million homes and deliver the vital infrastructure this country needs.

The rallying call was made ahead of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill returning for its Second Reading yesterday (March 24). This is another milestone in the government’s push to make this Bill law to get Britain building and drive economic growth.

Significant reforms will be introduced through the Bill to speed up planning decisions, remove unnecessary blockers and challenges to housing development and major infrastructure projects like windfarms, while at the same time delivering for the environment through the new Nature Restoration Fund.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner yesterday said:

“We have no time to waste in bringing the housing crisis we’ve inherited to an end, not only for those struggling to get onto the housing ladder but for the families and young children who are stuck in temporary accommodation. “That’s why it is so crucial that we get Britain building and the return of the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill to Parliament today represents another step forward in achieving this goal. “But to ensure we can prove the naysayers wrong, and deliver on our Plan for Change target to build the 1.5 million homes and crucial infrastructure this country needs, we need to make our planning reforms law as quickly as possible. This is why today I am urging Parliament to back this Bill and ensure we can deliver the change so many people want to see.”

The landmark Bill is at the heart of the government’s mission to secure Britain’s future through the Plan for Change, by supporting the push to deliver the 1.5 million homes and the target of making at least 150 decisions on major infrastructure projects in this Parliament – tripling the 57 decisions made in the previous Parliament and more than the 130 made since 2011.

Getting critical infrastructure built is essential to making Britain a clean energy superpower – bringing people’s bills down for good and giving Britain energy security – delivering the higher living standards working people deserve. It will also bring a range of skilled jobs to areas across the country.

Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook yesterday said:

“Our landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill will fundamentally change how we build things in this country. “By streamlining the delivery of new homes and critical infrastructure, it will help tackle the housing crisis and raise living standards in every part of the country. “The Bill marks another decisive step toward a planning system that is pro-growth and pro-infrastructure and will deliver on our Plan for Change commitments to build 1.5 million homes and fast-track planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects in this Parliament.”

Key measures in the Bill include:

Overhauling planning decisions through the introduction of a national scheme of delegation to set out which applications should be determined by officers and which should go to committee, speeding up the approval process for new development.

Establishing a Nature Restoration Fund to deliver a win-win for both the economy and nature ensuring builders can meet their environmental obligations faster.

Strengthening the compulsory purchase process to acquire land for projects that are in the public interest and ensure compensation paid to landowners is not excessive.

Giving additional powers to development corporations to make it easier when delivering large-scale developments, including the next generation of new towns.

Reducing the burdensome consultation process when seeking approval for major infrastructure projects, including reservoirs, windfarms, roads and railway lines.

Prioritising approved clean energy projects, such as wind and solar, for grid connections with a new ‘first ready, first connected’ system.

Limiting the number of times that government decisions on major infrastructure projects can be legally challenged, with only one attempt for meritless cases.

People living near new electricity transmission infrastructure will also receive up to £2,500 over 10 years off their energy bills, ensuring those hosting vital infrastructure can benefit from supporting this nationally critical mission.

Further information

The government has already announced its commitment to deliver a new 10-year Infrastructure Strategy, which will help unlock private investment over the next decade for new housing, schools, hospitals, and public transport. This will be set out in due course.

As part of the government’s pro-growth agenda, we have already made 12 decisions on Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, which includes the Immingham Green Energy Terminal.

Alongside wider planning reforms, including the updated National Planning Policy Framework and a forthcoming review on statutory consultees, the government is backing builders and councils to deliver more homes and infrastructure in the areas most in need.