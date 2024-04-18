Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Deputy Prime Minister and Education Secretary host roundtable to harness the benefits of AI in education
- Also published by:
- Department for Education
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan host EdTech roundtable in the heart of government.
- Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan host EdTech roundtable in the heart of government.
- The roundtable brought together teachers, education professionals, and technology companies.
- Discussion focused on collaboration and using cutting edge technology and AI to boost education outcomes for British children.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan jointly hosted a roundtable to better harness the benefits cutting-edge technologies like AI could have for the education sector.
Teachers, education professionals and technology companies came together to discuss how revolutionary technologies, such as AI, can be leveraged to boost education outcomes for British children.
Roundtable attendees included leaders from across the education and tech sector, such as:
- Michael Lynas, UK Country Director, Duolingo
- Riaz Moola, CEO, HyperionDev
- Daniel Emmerson, Academic Affairs Lead, Goodnotes
- Ian Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer, TeachMateAI
- Gemma Gwilliam, Head of Digital Learning, Education and Innovation, Portsmouth Education Partnership
- Phillip Hedger, CEO, LEO Academy Trust
- Josh Goodrich, CEO and Founder, StepLab
- Jon Hutchinson, Director of Training and Development, Reach Foundation
- Matthew Ansbro, CCO, Busuu
- Sir Anthony Seldon, Headteacher Epsom College and co-founder, AI in education
- Anna Artemyeva, Google for Education UK & Ireland lead
- Jen King, Microsoft, UK Schools Engagement Lead
AI is already being utilised across public services, and research conducted by the Department for Education over the last year has shown that educational professionals are already embracing the opportunities offered by this emerging technology, such as reducing the amount of time teachers spent on administrative jobs to allow them to spend more time delivering valuable lessons to students.
This technology also has the power to tailor education programmes to pupils and rapidly drive up attainment by making learning more individualised and accessible and opening up new opportunities.
The Department for Education has invested £2 million in Oak National Academy to create new teaching tools using AI, and the results of a hackathon hosted by the Department for Education in collaboration with Faculty AI, the National Institute of Teaching, held in November will be published in due course.
Recognising that innovators across the education sector are already using generative AI, the roundtable shared learnings and best practice in the sector.
Attendees also considered the challenges of AI, the need for robust evidence, and the importance of safe usage.
This includes the need to set standards, ensure essential technology infrastructure is in place, and support education institutions to equip themselves to mitigate the risks of implementing new technologies.
The session reinforced the importance of government, technology experts, teachers and education leaders working together to safely transform education in a way that puts students first.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:
Rapidly advancing technologies, including AI, are going to change the way we live and work.
That is why we are listening to and working with the sector on what technology means for education, to understand how we can draw on the advantages of AI to benefit pupils and teachers.
Having the right safety measures and controls remains an utmost priority, and we are already at the forefront of AI safety, convening the world for the first global safety summit last year.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:
Artificial intelligence is already changing the way we work and learn, but we need to understand its risks and challenges.
Bringing together tech experts in the field with teachers and education leaders is crucial if we are to take advantage of this emerging technology, and I look forward to hearing from those on the ground about how we can continue to lead the way in our approach to AI in education.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/deputy-prime-minister-and-education-secretary-host-roundtable-to-harness-the-benefits-of-ai-in-education
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Deputy Prime Minister's speech on economic security18/04/2024 16:10:00
Delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister
Deputy Prime Minister to boost economic defences against threats to British economic model18/04/2024 12:20:00
Deputy Prime Minister warns UK is “in cyber and economic contestation with an increasing range of state and non-state actors”.
Government procurement department marks 10th anniversary having saved taxpayers £3.8 billion last year alone15/04/2024 15:10:00
Over £3.8 billion of taxpayer money has been saved by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) in the last year alone, as the agency celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Northern Irish business leaders need bigger role in UK's public institutions11/04/2024 11:05:00
Business and community leaders based across Northern Ireland are being urged to apply for roles that run the UK’s public institutions.
Cabinet Office Minister writes to councils over spending on Trade Union facility time11/04/2024 09:15:00
Cabinet Office Minister Esther McVey has written to Councils that have high levels of spending on staff who work on trade union duties during working hours.
New First Parliamentary Counsel Appointed10/04/2024 14:25:00
New First Parliamentary Counsel appointed to lead the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel
UK holds China state-affiliated organisations and individuals responsible for malicious cyber activity02/04/2024 15:12:00
UK calls out pattern of malicious cyber activity by Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals targeting democratic institutions and parliamentarians.
Government makes six new appointments to the Senior Salaries Review Body02/04/2024 12:10:00
The Senior Salaries Review Body provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers.
Cabinet Office makes key appointment to support property transformation27/03/2024 13:15:00
The Office of Government Property, within the Cabinet Office, has appointed Saurabh Bhandari to lead major property programmes to support creating the sustainable and high-quality estate needed for modern government.