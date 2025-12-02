Deputy Prime Minister to Announce 'Swift and Fair Justice'

Bold modernisation of the criminal courts to put victims first and restore public confidence in the system.

Bold modernisation of the criminal courts to put victims first and restore public confidence in the system

More than half a billion investment to support victims and witnesses throughout justice process

Record Crown Court sitting days to bear down on the backlog

Victims will be put front and centre of the justice system as the Deputy Prime Minister sets out the most sweeping modernisation of the criminal courts in a generation later today (Tuesday 2 December).

With almost 80,000 outstanding cases waiting to be heard in the Crown Court, expected to reach 100,000 without urgent action, the Deputy Prime Minister has warned of a “courts emergency” that is leaving victims waiting years to see their perpetrator held to account - leading to a breakdown of public trust in this vital system.

More than half a billion pounds will also be injected into vital support services to help victims and witnesses through the justice process. This will see a £550 million investment over the next three years into specialist services that offer practical and emotional support to victims and witnesses, such as counselling and advice on attending court.

This multi-year package – the largest ever provided – will mean charities and support service can offer a vital lifeline to victims as they find the courage needed to hold offenders to account.

This essential support for victims, including those who have survived domestic abuse and rape, will help make sure criminals have their day in court. Evidence shows victims are more likely to see their case through to the end if they’re backed by this kind of support – meaning more convictions and more dangerous criminals off our streets.

This is just one part of the reforms set to be announced in Parliament today, bringing the system back from the brink of total collapse, regain the trust of the public, and get quicker justice for victims. In response to Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, the Deputy Prime Minister will set out how the government will:

Modernise court processes to reduce delays and improve efficiency;

Create faster routes for lower-level cases, as in Canada;

Strengthen judicial control over how cases progress;

Provide better support for victims, particularly in rape and serious sexual offence cases;

Free up Crown Court time so the most serious crimes are heard swiftly and fairly

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, David Lammy MP said:

Today I am calling time on the courts emergency that has left victims of the most serious crimes waiting years for justice and pushed the justice system to the brink of collapse. For many victims, justice delayed is often justice denied. Some give up on the process, while others have no confidence justice will be served if they report a crime, and perpetrators never held to account. The system we inherited has led to a Crown Court backlog due to hit 100,000 outstanding cases by 2028. Behind each of those cases is a victim who has been forced to put their life on hold while they wait desperately for justice. This simply cannot go on - we must be bold. I will set out a fast and fair justice plan that gives victims and survivors the swift justice they deserve.”

Under the current system, some victims are waiting as long as three or four years to see their day in court and over 10% of adult rape cases are stopped because a victim withdraws from the process.

Fewer than half of victims are confident they would receive justice, according to the latest Victims Survey. Over a quarter of all cases in the Crown Court are open for a year or more, with almost half of those being violent and sexual offences.

On the £550 million investment to ensure support for victim and witnesses throughout justice process, the Deputy Prime Minister said:

This funding provides a lifeline for anyone who has experienced or witnessed crime. You are not alone — please reach out for support if you need help. I want to thank the dedicated people running these services. Your work is vital in supporting victims and central to our mission to halve violence against women and girls.”

Alongside this the Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed plans to continue investment in the courts system so judges can continue to sit record and rising numbers of sitting days throughout this Parliament.

This will build on the extra 5,000 days announced by this Government so that judges can sit more days in the Crown Court, to help clear the backlog. His ambition is that sitting levels in the criminal courts will break records by the end of this parliament.

This builds on the action the Government has already taken, including:

Securing additional investment of £450 million per year for our courts;

Extending magistrates’ court sentencing powers from six to 12 months;

Boosting court maintenance funding to almost £150 million

To make sure the country has the criminal barristers needed to put cases through the courts, the Government will match-fund a number of pupillages which support the practical training required to become a fully-fledged criminal barrister.

Making sure the legal profession better reflects the communities it serves, this scheme will focus on opening up a career at the criminal Bar to even more young people from across society – boosting social mobility up and down the country and investing in a sustainable pipeline of talent into the profession.

To recognise the vital role of the legal sector in rescuing the courts from this crisis, legal professionals will be boosted by a significant additional investment in criminal legal aid fees for advocates of up to £34m a year. This comes on top of an up to £92m increase in solicitor fees that was confirmed yesterday (Monday 1 December).

The additional investment into the independent Bar, those hard-working professionals who defend and prosecute, will bolster the workforce that ultimately powers the courts and keeps the wheels of justice turning.

Today’s response will form part of the Government’s commitment to safer streets by reducing the court backlog, speeding up hearings for victims, and rebuilding public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Further information