Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Derby fraudster jailed after using Covid loan funds on share dealing platforms
Jail for Bounce Back Loan fraudster
- Derby-based Temidola Ojelabi illegally obtained £80,000 in Covid support by making two separate Bounce Back Loan applications
- Funds were spent on share dealing platforms instead of supporting his business through the pandemic
- The 43-year-old has been jailed and banned as a company director following investigations by the Insolvency Service
A Derby businessman who used Covid support scheme funds on online trading platforms has been jailed.
Temidola Ojelabi secured £80,000 across two Bounce Back Loan applications for Platinum Gates Limited in 2020 when businesses were only entitled to a single loan.
Money from the loans was then used on online trading platforms when it should have been spent supporting his business.
Ojelabi, 43, of Glossop Street, Derby, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday 10 December.
He was also disqualified as a company director for eight years.
David Snasdell, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Temidola Ojelabi exploited a scheme designed to support small and medium-sized businesses through the pandemic, securing two Bounce Back Loans when you were only allowed one.
Two different turnover figures were given on each application, and the funds were not used for the economic benefit of his business - a fundamental requirement of the scheme. Instead, money was spent on online trading platforms.
Ojelabi’s actions showed a complete disregard for taxpayer money and the rules designed to support legitimate businesses.
Platinum Gates Limited was set up in October 2018 with Ojelabi as its sole director. Ojelabi said the company was an e-commerce venture and would buy and sell goods from various warehouse premises.
In May 2020, Ojelabi secured £35,000 in Bounce Back Loan funds for the company after declaring its turnover was £150,000.
Within one week, £34,000 of the funds were transferred to his personal bank account.
Later the same month, £29,800 was moved from his personal account to a share dealing service.
Ojelabi made a second Bounce Back Loan application in June 2020, this time applying for £45,000 and claiming his company’s turnover was £180,000.
All the money was transferred to Ojelabi’s personal account within eight days.
In interviews, Ojelabi accepted he took out the Bounce Back Loans but denied this was done fraudulently.
Platinum Gates Limited entered liquidation in May 2021, with both loans unpaid.
The Insolvency Service is seeking to recover the fraudulently obtained funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
Further information
- Temidola Ojelabi is of Glossop Street, Derby. His date of birth is 1 January 1982
- Platinum Gates Limited (company number 11639086)
- Read more about the Bounce Back Loan Scheme and the action the Insolvency Service can take if it finds misconduct
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/derby-fraudster-jailed-after-using-covid-loan-funds-on-share-dealing-platforms
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Rogue builder who botched victim's driveway ordered to repay £8,000 in compensation after Insolvency Service investigation10/12/2025 14:10:00
Builder failed to disclose bankrupt status
Essex and London Properties Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors and investors.05/12/2025 12:25:00
On 27 September 2018, a winding-up order was made against Essex and London Properties Limited (Company number 05426323) and the court appointed the Official Receiver as Liquidator.
Builder who stole plant machinery and used company money to pay for Audi ordered to repay more than £190,00004/12/2025 09:10:00
Director sentenced for theft and fraudulently removing company property must repay funds
Maximum director ban for music producer who falsified bank statements to secure £150,000 loan and VAT refund02/12/2025 09:10:00
A music producer who falsified bank statements to convince a finance provider to lend his company £150,000 and fabricated invoices to HMRC has been disqualified for the maximum term of 15 years.
Finance company shut down after investigators uncover fraud concerns28/11/2025 15:20:00
Company wound up following Insolvency Service investigations.
Insolvency Service welcomes Budget funding to help tackle rogue directors27/11/2025 09:10:00
Agency will receive an extra £25 million to help it tackle rogue directors
Brazilian steakhouse directors who attempted to lease luxury cars when company owed more than £100,000 are banned21/11/2025 12:25:00
Five-year bans for directors who continued to trade insolvent company.
Assent Building Compliance Ltd and associated companies – winding up orders made07/11/2025 13:20:00
Winding-up orders were made against Assent Building Compliance Limited, LB Building Control Limited and Oculus Building Consultancy Limited (“the companies”) on 6 November 2025.