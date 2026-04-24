Derbyshire Constabulary staff in court accused of leaking confidential police information

Two Derbyshire Constabulary call handlers have been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), over allegations they passed confidential information to criminals.

Jessica Fitzhugh, 22, of Belper, and Ellie-Mae Doherty, 21, of Ripley, who worked in the force’s control room, allegedly accessed police systems in 2023 and 2024 and passed sensitive information to unauthorised third parties.

It’s alleged they accessed data on police systems without authority, passed confidential information to unauthorised third parties, and failed to inform the force of an association with people involved in criminality.

Fitzhugh is additionally accused of taking images of data held on police systems without authority.

The charges follow conduct referrals received from Derbyshire Constabulary in December 2023 and March 2024 and a subsequent investigation carried out by the force’s Counter Corruption Unit under our direction and control.

At the end of our investigation we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and on 23 March this year the CPS authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.

The pair are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 24 April.