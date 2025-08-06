Derbyshire-based business secures £2.3 million UKEF-backed facility to expand exports

UK Export Finance supports UK wellness company to expand into new markets.

Superior Wellness, the world’s fastest growing manufacturer of hot tubs and swim spas, has secured a £2.3 million facility backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and NatWest Bank to further accelerate its export growth across USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

With UKEF’s backing, Superior Wellness has created 15 new jobs at its Chesterfield headquarters, bringing its total UK workforce to 75. Moreover, the company now employs five new staff members at its facility in South Carolina, bringing its global headcount to over 140.

The Chesterfield-based company designs and supplies a wide range of hot tub and wellness brands, including Platinum Spas, AquaSolus, HEKLA saunas and Chill Tubs ice baths. Since receiving UKEF support, Superior Wellness has rapidly expanded its presence in North America, growing its market share in the US and opening a new warehouse facility in South Carolina.

The UKEF-backed General Export Facility (GEF) will enable Superior Wellness to invest further in infrastructure, scale distribution, and support working capital all while maintaining cashflow security.

Manuel Fantin, Export Finance Manager, Humberside, South & East Yorkshire at UK Export Finance, said:

Our General Export Facility is designed to help companies tap into new markets, grow sustainably and create jobs at home and abroad. Businesses seeking to export overseas for the first time, or expand into international markets, should get in touch with us to see what support options could be available.

Rob Carlin, Managing Director at Superior Wellness, said:

This facility is a key milestone in our journey to become the world leader in wellness products. UKEF and NatWest’s backing allows us to invest in our infrastructure and deliver an even better experience for our global partners and customers. We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved - and even more excited for what’s ahead.

Simon Heighes, Trade Finance Director at NatWest said:

NatWest are delighted to have provided vital additional working capital to Superior Wellness in support of the company’s ongoing expansion activities. This was made possible through myself and the Relationship Director, Paul Mosley, having a detailed understanding of the supply chain, the associated cashflows and with the capability to align funding needs with the appropriate UKEF solution.

Support for businesses such as Superior Wellness represents an example of the government’s commitment to accelerating job creation, generating opportunities and stimulating regional growth through export-led growth.

This latest announcement follows the recent publication of UKEF’s annual report & accounts for 2024/25. Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow and supported up to 70,000 jobs