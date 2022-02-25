Friday 25 Feb 2022 @ 15:10
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Printable version

Derelict sites transformed into new homes to level up the country

Funding awarded to 3 regions to regenerate brownfield sites and create 2,500 new homes.

Derelict and underused brownfield sites across the country will be transformed into new homes, to level up the country and create thriving communities for people to live and work, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced yesterday (24 February 2022).

West Midlands, Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley Combined Authorities have been awarded their share of £30 million funding to regenerate brownfield sites across the 3 regions and create 2,500 new homes.

Yesterday’s announcement is part of the government’s plan to level up communities across the country, creating vibrant new places for people to live and work, boosting local economies and delivering new homes and jobs.

The funding – first announced in the Levelling Up White Paper – will support young people and families into home ownership and protect cherished green spaces by transforming unsightly derelict buildings and car parks.

A further £8 million from the Brownfield Land Release Fund has also been allocated to 13 councils across England to deliver almost 900 homes, boost the self and custom build sector, support small and medium sized building firms and create thousands of jobs.

Housing Minister Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP yesterday said:

Transforming derelict brownfield sites into vibrant places where people want to live and work is a key part of our mission to level up the country and is something I have supported for my entire career.

The funding announced today will breathe fresh life into former industrial sites, creating thriving urban communities and building more homes so young people and families have the opportunity to get onto the housing ladder.

Our levelling up plans for housing will be guided by this brownfield first approach, this includes the building of more self and custom build homes which will be a boost for small builders and create thousands of jobs.

In addition, £4.45 million of funding has also been awarded to 16 local areas under the One Public Estate (OPE) programme, which will support councils to work with central government and public sector partners to unlock public sector land for an additional 3,000 new homes over the next 10 years, creating 4,500 jobs.

Yesterday’s announcement builds on £120 million of funding for brownfield land announced in the Levelling Up White Paper earlier this month. The funding will also be given to 7 Mayoral Combined Authorities to deliver 7,800 homes on brownfield land. The MCAs receiving funding are: West Midlands, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Liverpool, South Yorkshire, North of Tyne, and Tees Valley.

The government recently launched a £1.5 billion Levelling Up Home Building Fund, providing loans to small and medium sized builders and developers to deliver 42,000 homes with the vast majority going outside London and the South East – helping to rebalance the economy and spread prosperity and opportunity more equally.

Further information

Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) and self & custom build funding (SCB)

Local authority Region BLRF SCB
Cheshire West and Chester NW 1,248,000 -
Plymouth City Council SW 612,675 220,000
Gosport Borough Council SE 2,200,000 -
Blackpool Council NW 170,000 -
City of Stoke-on-Trent WM 95,000 -
Bristol City Council SW - 142,903
City of Wolverhampton WM - 647,000
Eastbourne Borough Council SE - 85,000
Lewes District Council SE - 79,000
London Borough of Barking and Dagenham L - 895,000
London Borough of Enfield L - 628,000
Shropshire Council WM - 282,041
Sunderland City Council NE - 700,000
Total     8,004,619


One Public Estate Funding Awards

Partnership Total allocation
North Midlands £150,000
Tees Valley £100,000
West Yorkshire Combined Authority £242,000
West Midlands Combined Authority £325,000
Buckinghamshire Public Estate Partnership £370,000
Cambridge & Peterborough OPE Partnership Strategic Board £245,000
Norfolk OPE Partnership Board £385,000
One Public Estate – Essex Partnership £80,000
Berkshire £80,000
Isle of Wight £344,000
Wider Hampshire £300,000
Lewisham Health & Care Partnership (LHCP) Estates Steering Group £300,000
South London Partnership £415,000
The Barnet & Enfield OPE Board £450,000
Waltham Forest Partnership £325,000
West London OPE Board £340,000


Office address and general enquiries

2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF

Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk

General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk

Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209

Social media – DLUHC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-levelling-up-housing-and-communities

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/derelict-sites-transformed-into-new-homes-to-level-up-the-country

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

Number of rough sleepers reaches 8-year low

25/02/2022 12:10:00

The number of people sleeping rough on England’s streets is at its lowest level in 8 years and has halved since 2017.

Households urged to get ready for £150 council tax rebate

24/02/2022 16:10:00

Households across England are being urged to set up direct debits with their local council to receive a council tax rebate that will help millions of families manage costs of living.

Ministers ask businesses to play their part in drive to end rough sleeping

24/02/2022 12:10:00

Ministers called on business and charity leaders to be more generous in offering employment opportunities to former homeless people.

Ministers ask businesses to help in drive to end rough sleeping

23/02/2022 11:25:00

Ministers called on business and charity leaders to be more generous in offering employment opportunities to former homeless people.

Government calls on landlords to help national effort to house Afghan families

17/02/2022 15:10:00

The government is calling on landlords with suitable properties to submit offers through a relaunched housing portal.

More support for domestic abuse victims to rebuild their lives

17/02/2022 08:10:00

£125 million will be handed to councils across England to make sure safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with vital support services.

Government to protect leaseholders with new laws to make industry pay for building safety

16/02/2022 16:10:00

Tough new measures that will force industry to pay to remove cladding and protect leaseholders from exorbitant costs have been unveiled by Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove.

Ground-breaking deal to establish two new Green Freeports in Scotland

16/02/2022 13:10:00

The new hubs will support the regeneration of communities across Scotland and support UK government work to level-up all 4 corners of the United Kingdom.

£174 million to provide homes for 2,900 rough sleepers

14/02/2022 11:20:00

Rough sleepers across England will be supported off the streets and into long-term homes with £174 million funding boost.