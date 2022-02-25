Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Derelict sites transformed into new homes to level up the country
Funding awarded to 3 regions to regenerate brownfield sites and create 2,500 new homes.
Derelict and underused brownfield sites across the country will be transformed into new homes, to level up the country and create thriving communities for people to live and work, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced yesterday (24 February 2022).
West Midlands, Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley Combined Authorities have been awarded their share of £30 million funding to regenerate brownfield sites across the 3 regions and create 2,500 new homes.
Yesterday’s announcement is part of the government’s plan to level up communities across the country, creating vibrant new places for people to live and work, boosting local economies and delivering new homes and jobs.
The funding – first announced in the Levelling Up White Paper – will support young people and families into home ownership and protect cherished green spaces by transforming unsightly derelict buildings and car parks.
A further £8 million from the Brownfield Land Release Fund has also been allocated to 13 councils across England to deliver almost 900 homes, boost the self and custom build sector, support small and medium sized building firms and create thousands of jobs.
Housing Minister Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP yesterday said:
Transforming derelict brownfield sites into vibrant places where people want to live and work is a key part of our mission to level up the country and is something I have supported for my entire career.
The funding announced today will breathe fresh life into former industrial sites, creating thriving urban communities and building more homes so young people and families have the opportunity to get onto the housing ladder.
Our levelling up plans for housing will be guided by this brownfield first approach, this includes the building of more self and custom build homes which will be a boost for small builders and create thousands of jobs.
In addition, £4.45 million of funding has also been awarded to 16 local areas under the One Public Estate (OPE) programme, which will support councils to work with central government and public sector partners to unlock public sector land for an additional 3,000 new homes over the next 10 years, creating 4,500 jobs.
Yesterday’s announcement builds on £120 million of funding for brownfield land announced in the Levelling Up White Paper earlier this month. The funding will also be given to 7 Mayoral Combined Authorities to deliver 7,800 homes on brownfield land. The MCAs receiving funding are: West Midlands, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Liverpool, South Yorkshire, North of Tyne, and Tees Valley.
The government recently launched a £1.5 billion Levelling Up Home Building Fund, providing loans to small and medium sized builders and developers to deliver 42,000 homes with the vast majority going outside London and the South East – helping to rebalance the economy and spread prosperity and opportunity more equally.
Further information
Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) and self & custom build funding (SCB)
|Local authority
|Region
|BLRF
|SCB
|Cheshire West and Chester
|NW
|1,248,000
|-
|Plymouth City Council
|SW
|612,675
|220,000
|Gosport Borough Council
|SE
|2,200,000
|-
|Blackpool Council
|NW
|170,000
|-
|City of Stoke-on-Trent
|WM
|95,000
|-
|Bristol City Council
|SW
|-
|142,903
|City of Wolverhampton
|WM
|-
|647,000
|Eastbourne Borough Council
|SE
|-
|85,000
|Lewes District Council
|SE
|-
|79,000
|London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
|L
|-
|895,000
|London Borough of Enfield
|L
|-
|628,000
|Shropshire Council
|WM
|-
|282,041
|Sunderland City Council
|NE
|-
|700,000
|Total
|8,004,619
One Public Estate Funding Awards
|Partnership
|Total allocation
|North Midlands
|£150,000
|Tees Valley
|£100,000
|West Yorkshire Combined Authority
|£242,000
|West Midlands Combined Authority
|£325,000
|Buckinghamshire Public Estate Partnership
|£370,000
|Cambridge & Peterborough OPE Partnership Strategic Board
|£245,000
|Norfolk OPE Partnership Board
|£385,000
|One Public Estate – Essex Partnership
|£80,000
|Berkshire
|£80,000
|Isle of Wight
|£344,000
|Wider Hampshire
|£300,000
|Lewisham Health & Care Partnership (LHCP) Estates Steering Group
|£300,000
|South London Partnership
|£415,000
|The Barnet & Enfield OPE Board
|£450,000
|Waltham Forest Partnership
|£325,000
|West London OPE Board
|£340,000
