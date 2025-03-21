DESI results suggest dark energy may evolve over time

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) released its most detailed analysis yet of dark energy, the mysterious force driving the Universe’s expansion.

DESI’s data is consistent with the standard model of the Universe. However, when DESI’s new data is combined with other cosmic observations, scientists have discovered increasing evidence that the influence of dark energy is withering over time.

Those other observations include the light leftover from the dawn of the Universe (the cosmic microwave background), exploding stars (supernova), and how light from distant galaxies is warped by gravity (weak lensing).

Refine our understanding of the Universe

Professor Ofer Lahav from University College London (UCL) Physics and Astronomy, a DESI collaborator and member of its Executive Committee, said:

These new DESI observations, combined with other probes, suggest the intriguing possibility that the density of dark energy may be evolving with cosmic time. If confirmed, this would represent a paradigm shift in our understanding of the universe. If dark energy is constant, the universe would continue to expand at an accelerating rate forever. If it evolves with time, the fate of the universe is more uncertain.

UK scientists from Durham University, The University of Edinburgh, University College London (UCL), the University of Portsmouth, and other leading institutions have played a pivotal role in DESI’s instrumentation, data analysis, and cosmological modelling.

Their work has helped refine our understanding of the Universe’s fundamental forces and contributed to this latest research finding.

Key UK contributions

DESI is an international project with more than 900 researchers from over 70 institutions around the world, including the UK, and is managed by the US Department of Energy Lawrence Berkeley Lab.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council supports the UK component of the study.

Key contributions from the UK team include:

Durham University developed DESI’s fibre-optic system, which channels light from galaxies onto the spectrograph, enabling high-precision measurements

Durham University’s Dr Willem Elbers, co-chair of DESI’s cosmological parameter estimation group, led work on inferring cosmological parameters from the dataset

Dr Pauline Zarrouk, formerly at Durham University, co-led an analysis confirming Einstein’s theory of gravity at cosmic scales using DESI’s data

UCL designed and built DESI’s optical corrector, six lenses, the largest of which is 1.1m across, that focus light on to the fibre-optic system, ensuring accurate light capture for spectroscopic analysis

Professor Seshadri Nadathur from the University of Portsmouth co-chaired DESI’s galaxy and Quasar clustering working group, leading the effort to extract dark energy measurements from DESI’s map

Paradigm shifts in our understanding

The fate of the Universe depends on the balance between dark matter and dark energy. The simplest model suggests that dark energy dominates today and is constant over time and so will continue to do so indefinitely.

Tracing the evolution of the dark energy concept over the past century is fascinating. It started with Einstein adding a number to his theory of general relativity to account for a static universe. He dismissed this number, known as a cosmological constant, when it became clear the universe was expanding. Then the idea was reclaimed to represent a constant dark energy driving the universe’s accelerated expansion.

Potential cracks in the model

Willem Elbers, a postdoctoral researcher at Durham University and co-chair of DESI’s cosmological parameter estimation working group, said:

For a couple of decades, we’ve had this standard model of cosmology that is really impressive. As our data is getting more and more precise, we’re finding potential cracks in the model and realising we may need something new to explain all the results together.

These findings strengthen hints that dark energy may not be constant over time, challenging the current standard model of cosmology.

Evidence is stronger than it ever was

Professor Seshadri Nadathur of University of Portsmouth said:

It’s not just that the data continue to show a preference for evolving dark energy, but that the evidence is stronger now that it was. We’ve also performed many additional tests compared to the first year, and they’re making us confident that the results aren’t driven by some unknown effect in the data that we haven’t accounted for.

DR1 available

Alongside unveiling its latest dark energy results, the DESI collaboration also announced that its Data Release One (DR1) is now available for anyone to explore.

DR1 contains a staggering 270 terabytes of information, surpassing all previous 3D spectroscopic surveys combined.

The full set of data release files are available to access through the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Centre, a facility at the Berkeley Lab, where DESI processes and stores data.

The DR1 main catalogues and spectra are available as searchable databases through the Astro Data Lab and SPARCL (Spectra Analysis and Retrievable Catalog Lab) at the Community Science and Data Centre, a programme of US National Science Foundation NOIRLab.

The collaboration shared their findings on 19 March 2025, in multiple papers that will be posted on the online repository arXiv and in a presentation at the American Physical Society’s Global Physics Summit in Anaheim, California.