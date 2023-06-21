Scottish Government
Designing a National Care Service
First of summer events to let people have their say.
Social Care Minister Maree Todd will join the first of a series of events where people can co-design the new National Care Service.
The event at Stirling’s Albert Halls will allow carers, people who access and deliver care, including the workforce, and anyone with an interest to contribute to how a new National Care Service could work.
Since the regional forums were announced last month, more than 600 have signed up to take part in-person and online, with additional capacity already being made for the Glasgow event next week.
Ms Todd yesterday said:
“We want everyone to have access to consistently high-quality social care support across Scotland, whenever they might need it.
“There are unique demands across the country, which is why we’re going to different areas over the next 18 months, ensuring communities across Scotland can help design a National Care Service tailored to local needs.
“Having listened to people who access and deliver care support – both paid and unpaid - as well as care providers, unions and the third sector during the parliamentary process, these meetings will allow us to work with people who access care support, have a loved one that receives care, or works in the sector to think about how to meet the needs we have heard about. This will help us ensure the legislation reflects what people need and know as it progresses through Parliament.
“I am pleased that there has been such interest in signing up, Spaces are still available, with online events providing another option for those who want to have their voices heard if they can’t make it in person.”
Background
28 June – William Quarrier Conference Centre, Glasgow
14 July – Hilltown Community Centre, Dundee
18 July – Stranraer Millennium Centre, Dumfries and Galloway
26 July – The Corran Hall, Oban
1 August – An Crùbh Community Centre, Skye
8 August – Strathpeffer Community Centre, Highland
17 August – Isleburgh Community Centre, Shetland
22 August – The Inkwell, Elgin
24 August – National online event
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/designing-a-national-care-service/
