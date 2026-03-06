Designing Digital Services for Everyone: Why LGBTQ+ History Still Matters

Blog posted by: Mark Stanley, 5 March 2026 – LGBTQ+ History Month.

In February, LGBTQ+ History Month prompts us to reflect on the progress we’ve made and the work still left to do. The UK has made remarkable progress in LGBTQ+ equality within living memory. Just decades ago, people like Alan Turing were criminalised, persecuted and driven to the margins of public life; today we see legal recognition for same‑sex relationships, workplace protections, equal marriage, and growing visibility across public institutions. These shifts matter, they show how far societal acceptance has moved since the mid‑20th century.

But progress is not guaranteed. Public debate and attitudes continue to evolve, and for some people concerns about safety, disclosure and trust remain real. Even in the UK, many LGBTQ+ people still consider how and when to share personal information in different settings.

And when it comes to building and using digital services?

For those interacting with justice services, the stakes are even higher. Despite progress, many digital systems still rely on outdated assumptions about identity, family structure and safety. The systems we build will have real‑world impacts on people’s lives. They must be designed with care: they will either reinforce structural inequalities or help dismantle them, either reduce harm or deepen it.

LGBTQ+ people often carry an additional mental load when interacting with official systems. For them at the heart of this is trust: Will my data be safe? Will I be outed without consent? Will the system misgender me? In justice services, these risks are amplified. A mistyped field, an automated label or an exposed data point can have real‑world consequences. Building digital services that minimise these risks through privacy‑by‑design, careful data governance and user‑controlled identity fields is not just best practice; it forms part of our duty of care and our responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010 and the Public Sector Equality Duty.

We must design services that reflect the diversity of those who use them and actively guard against repeating historical bias.

That means:

designing for real people, not assumptions

testing with diverse users

challenging the “default user” mindset

prioritising accessibility and safety

Inclusive digital services require continuous learning and partnership across government and beyond. We welcome collaboration with those who share this purpose.

Our ambition

To honour LGBTQ+ History Month not just in words but in actions, we intend to:

Conduct inclusive design reviews for all major digital changes Have lived‑experience co‑design as a core design principle Have visible allyship and psychological safety in our teams Do respectful storytelling that empowers, not exposes Reduce structural barriers that limit social mobility

These are not one‑month initiatives. They’re the behaviours and standards required to build services and workplaces that are worthy of the people who depend on them.

Looking ahead

LGBTQ+ History Month isn’t a retrospective exercise. It’s a guide for what comes next.

The most meaningful way we can honour LGBTQ+ history is by designing systems that don’t require LGBTQ+ people or anyone from a marginalised background to shrink themselves to fit in. When people feel safe, represented and heard, they can grow. And when people can grow, social mobility isn’t an aspiration; it becomes possible.

We’re committed to playing our part. Not just this month but every month.