Government Communications Service
|Printable version
Designing for accessibility as part of comms planning
Blog posted by: Stephanie Hill, Head of GCS Curriculum, 23 May 2022.
Effective communication begins with knowing your audience.
Last Thursday, 19 May, was Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a day to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital access/inclusion and people with different disabilities.
We’ve put together some of the GCS activities about accessibility advocacy, awareness and training done for the profession in the past 2 years.
Accessible communications guidance
Following on from our successful guide: Publishing accessible social media campaigns, we published resources about Accessible communications that everyone can use. It was successful as one of our most viewed guides on the website in 2020.
Two of our more recent pieces of guidance have been written in partnership with subject matter experts.
- Adding an audio description to your videos by the Government Equality Office (GEO)
- Planning, creating and publishing accessible website content was developed by the Government Digital Service (GDS) in partnership with the Government Communication Service (GCS) and the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)
Learning about accessibility: live and on-demand
We know there’s more to do to improve accessibility in government communications, so continue to run training and awareness sessions. For example: “Ask me anything about accessibility”. This was done in collaboration with government experts from GDS, GEO and Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO).
In the summer, we delivered another comms exchange with a panel from the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), CDDO and the BBC, “Building an accessibility culture”.
Accessibility in practice
We launched the GCS curriculum last year and digital accessibility is part of our essential learning. We offer a short video Digital accessibility: best-practice essentials to be on-demand online, and it’s our most popular video yet.
We also cover in more details the legal accessibility requirements with Digital accessibility for government communicators, delivered by CDDO and GDS.
We’ve published blog posts to help people implement best practice techniques to apply digital accessibility to their work.
The Government Communication Service is committed to continually raising awareness but also sharing and implementing best practices.
Communication is forever evolving and accessible communication benefits everyone. We need to make sure everyone can participate in the debate at the same time.
Go further
Check the following blog posts and government partners who help develop guidance:
- Are these the most asked questions about accessibility?
- Link shorteners: the long and short of why you shouldn’t use them
- Census 2021: creating an accessible and inclusive campaign
- Making your comms clear and inclusive on the Civil Service blog
- Government Equality Office (GEO)
- Government Digital Service (GDS)
- Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO)
Original article link: https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/blog/designing-for-accessibility-as-part-of-comms-planning/
Latest News from
Government Communications Service
GCS focuses on innovation with Project Spark!16/05/2022 13:38:00
The GCS Innovation Lab is launching Spark!, a Dragon’s Den-style opportunity for GCS members from across ALBs and central government departments to share their innovative ideas, sell them to a senior panel of ‘dragons’ and see them implemented across government.
GCS launches its 3-year Strategy16/05/2022 09:10:00
On Wednesday, GCS Chief Executive, Simon Baugh along with the GCS Executive Director Team: Lisa Hunter, Conrad Bird and Gem Welsh launched the GCS Strategy, broadcasted live from No.9 Downing Street to over 1,500 communicators.
HMRC appoints Director of Communications21/04/2022 09:10:00
HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) has appointed Andrew Pemberton as their permanent Director of Communications, after he filled the role on an interim basis since October last year.
Five things I’ve learned about GCS and the Civil Service20/04/2022 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Kiran Chahal, Senior Campaign Manager in GCS, 19 April 2022.
GCS COVID-19 Hub: Hearts, minds and a lot of determination08/04/2022 13:10:00
Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, GCS Chief Executive, 7 April 2022.
GCS Apprenticeship 2022: Apply today29/03/2022 09:10:00
Yesterday marked the 7th year of the award-winning GCS apprenticeship programme going live.
Responding to Russia’s invasion28/03/2022 16:20:00
On Wednesday 23 March Simon Baugh, Chief Executive, UK Government Communication Service Simon spoke at the PRCA International summit on how the UK Government Communication Service has been responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the steps they are taking to support Ukraine and its people during this time.