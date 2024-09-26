DESNZ publishes first set of heat network zoning maps for England

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has published potential heat network zoning maps for England, more specifically:

The boundaries are still preliminary and will be aligned with the upcoming heat network zoning policy. The new government is still due to respond to the consultation that was carried out earlier this year, meaning that any discussions about sector implications are speculative at this point.

techUK will be working with DESNZ to understand their expectations for potential heat sources and to clarify the next steps. To make these discussions as productive as possible, we ask members with data centres in the affected areas to review the maps and email Weronika.Dorociak@techuk.org if any of your sites are located within the mapped zones.

techUK has recently published a report on the topic of data centre heat export which outlines the industry’s position on this issue.

Download the report

This techUK report underscores the industry's eagerness to actively contribute to heat networks, showcasing members’ success stories and highlighting ongoing initiatives.

It also entails an in-depth exploration of the practical challenges related to exporting data centre heat that must be addressed to ensure effective and sustainable integration. This includes addressing issues associated with seasonal changes, infrastructure proximity, varying occupancy levels, emerging technology, and potentially counterproductive sustainability outcomes.

The report was submitted alongside our response to the government’s consultation on the proposals for heat network zoning in England.

Click here for the full press release